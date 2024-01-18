Same-Day Gear Rental Now Available to Book Online Christy Sports continues to elevate the guest experience and now offers a quick and seamless online booking option to reserve ski and snowboard gear minutes before you want to hit the slopes. The program includes a 10% discount.

Enjoy a Stress-free Day on Fresh Snow with Same-Day Online Rentals from Christy Sports Now when the snow falls overnight at your favorite mountain, you can wake up and quickly reserve ski or snowboard gear for that day online at christysports.com. Enjoy more spontaneous days on the slopes on your own, or with friends or family.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christy Sports, the premier outdoor retailer and service provider, today announces an upgraded rental program offering guests online access to same-day gear rentals in as little as 30 minutes. The advanced online reservation system allows for nearly immediate access to the slopes, making it easier than ever to #stepoutside.

The new technology streamlines the same-day rental process. “Over the last three years since we initially launched the EZRent system, we have listened to our guests and their desire to immediately enjoy big snowfalls,” says Gordon Wade, Vice President of Rental, Repair, and Risk Management at Christy Sports. “Now if our guests see a big snowfall hitting at their favorite resort overnight, or if they wake-up and decide to hit the slopes, they can simply jump on our website to make a same-day reservation for gear rental. Within 30 minutes of booking, guests can secure the high-quality gear, fitted just for them, that they have come to love and expect from Christy Sports.”

Reserving gear online in advance now pays off for Christy Sports guests who are planners, and those that are not, they’ll save time waiting in line at the store and also save on rental fees. “Advanced reservations are up to 20% off and same-day online reservations are eligible for up to 10% off,” Wade says. “We realize not everyone is a planner and offering this same-day online service allows guests to take advantage of the outdoors and enjoy a discount, which means more spontaneous days on the slopes.”

Another advancement in the Christy Sports online rental platform includes robust guest profiles. Christy Sports gear pros can make notes in a guest’s profile about the type of gear rented, size, fit and any preferences. Each time a guest returns, they can quickly be fitted for their favorite rental gear or receive adjustments based on feedback from previous visits. This allows Christy Sports another layer of personalization to the best experience possible.

In addition to the advancements in the online rental system, Christy Sports is also enhancing guest experiences by expanding their extensive network of stores, including new locations in Aspen at the St. Regis Hotel and in Telluride. Whether you’re shopping at your favorite resort town, looking to rent gear at the base of the slopes, or need an overnight tune-up, the Christy Sports network of more than 60 locations accommodates all guest needs. “Each of our locations stocks the essentials like hats, gloves and helmets, even our stores that primarily focus on gear rental,” Wade says. “So when you wake up, if there’s a foot of snow you didn’t expect, you can have everything you need to make a last-minute reservation and stay warm in less than an hour.”

Some restrictions apply. Same-day rentals must be picked up by 3pm local time. The program excludes season rentals and same-day delivery. Limited delivery is offered for rental services reserved in advance in Breckenridge, Park City, Deer Valley and Steamboat. Book early to ensure your reservation.

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside. Outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding isn’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the largest Winter Sports specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Washington. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and through multiple e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the winter off-season, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture & Cycling to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

For additional information, visit www.christysports.com/press .

