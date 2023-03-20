Up to 30% off Rentals and up to 60% Off Gear, Clothing and Accessories

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christy Sports, the premier outdoor retailer and service provider, today announces additional discounts for snow sports enthusiasts wanting to make the most of spring break trips to the mountains. The discounts support the Christy Sports mission of helping people #stepoutside with a more affordable, lower cost of entry.

Spring skiing boasts deep snow bases, mild temperatures, and sunny days. Ideal for both advanced skiers who want to make the most of the deep snow, and families taking advantage of spring break – Christy Sports wants to make sure anyone and everyone has the chance to make memories on the slopes this spring. Now through the end of the ski season, all ski and snowboard daily rental packages are 30% off when you reserve online or 20% off for walk ins.

“There is still plenty of time to plan a quick spring break or weekend ski trip to enjoy the fantastic snow we have received across the western United States this year,” said Dan Fox, Chief Store Operations Officer for Christy Sports. “Whether you want to try skiing for the first time, haven’t been up in a while or just want to share the experience with friends and family, this is the time to get out on the slopes. And we want to make it as affordable as possible for everyone to fall in love with snow sports, that’s why we’re offering our best discounts of the season.”

In addition to the discounted daily rentals, guests can save up to 60% off the best ski and snowboard gear, apparel and accessories online at christysports.com and up to 40% off in select retail store locations. “Our customers are always looking for the best gear and we’re excited to be able to give it to them at the lowest prices of the season,” says Harvey Bierman, Chief Digital Officer for Christy Sports. “Christy Sports locations are in five states with more than 60 locations across Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Montana and Washington. Our team is made of outdoor enthusiasts who love to help our guests choose the gear that’s the best fit for them. We know how it all performs because we’re right there with them, trying it out on the slopes.”

To reserve your ski or snowboard rental package now and get 30% off visit christysports.com . And to stock up on winter must-haves up to 60% off.

