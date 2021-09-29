Christy Sports Season Rental Reservations Now Available for 2021-22 Season

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At Christy Sports, we help people step outside. No program better reflects this mission than our seasonal ski and snowboard rental program.

Today, Christy Sports announces that this popular program is now available for the 2021-22 season. Season rental packages are available for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and skill levels and offer one of the most cost-effective ways to enjoy the great outdoors all winter long.

With season rentals from Christy Sports, customers are able to change sizes any time, receive a complimentary tune up, and even switch between skis and snowboard just by stopping into the closest Christy Sports location. With more than 60 locations throughout Colorado, Utah, Washington and New Mexico, customers have instant access to address any concerns that arise.

“Seasonal rentals are now available and we are thrilled for the winter season to begin,” said Randy England, Director of Brand Marketing at Christy Sports. “They’re a great way to make skiing and riding more affordable, and in doing so, give more people the opportunity to participate in the snow sports we’re passionate about at Christy Sports.”

Perfect for families who love hitting the slopes together, their season rentals provide the best equipment without a big investment, making it especially beneficial for children who are quickly outgrowing sizes.

Christy Kids junior rental and pass bundles, available in select cities in Colorado, are hugely popular and provide additional value for families who are eager to get out on the slopes. Christy Sports has partnered with Loveland and Monarch ski areas, combining junior ski and snowboard rentals with junior season passes, offering a more affordable option for kids to ski and ride all season long.

The season rental packages are also ideal for those new to the sport who want to try out skiing or snowboarding, and adventure seekers who want the convenience of having their ski and snowboard gear at the ready on a powder day.

Christy Sports and its family of local stores provide customers with unmatched service and convenience. Known as the Christy Difference, knowledgeable staff ensure everyone is fitted for the right gear for a great ski season. Expert boot fitters understand the ins and outs of equipment, technique, and even the anatomy of the foot, to provide the perfect fit.

“Personalized customer experience is at the core of the Christy Difference, and we strive to set customers up for the best season of their lives on the slopes,” said England.

Providing a seamless experience, customers can go online to christysports.com to reserve their season rental now, choose a pickup location and date that is convenient for them, and then return their gear in the spring.

Season rentals from Christy Sports are available in demo, premium and sport packages for adults and children, and are designed to meet the needs of every level of skier or snowboarder. Choose an all-inclusive package with everything you need, or rent just a pair of boots, skis or a board.

For more information and to book your season rental online, visit christysports.com/learn/our-stores/season-rentals.

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS
Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the largest Winter Sports specialty retailers in the nation with more than 65 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Washington. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and through multiple e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the winter off-season, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture & Cycling to further inspire & enable our guests’ healthy lifestyles and to leverage our operational infrastructure and passionate employee base. For additional information, visit https://press.christysports.com/

Media Inquiries:
Jenn McFerron Sloan
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/665c637c-e3d8-4d5a-a652-add697382a7e

 

