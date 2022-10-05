Christy Sports Season Rental Reservations Now Available for 2022-23 Season

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

Christy Sports announces the return of its seasonal ski and snowboard rental program for the 2022-23 season.
LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christy Sports, the premier outdoor retailer helping people #stepoutside, today announces the return of its popular seasonal ski and snowboard rental program for the 2022-23 season.

Perfect for anyone new to the sport, seasoned skiers and boarders that want to try something new, or growing teens and kids, season rental packages are available for skiers and snowboarders of all ages and skill levels and offer one of the most cost-effective ways to enjoy the great outdoors all winter long. Season rental packages start at just $159 for kids and $229 for adults and provide such value, they sell out every season.

With the Christy Sports season rental program, customers are able to pick up their gear in the fall and not worry about returning it until the spring. The rental program offers a more customized experience than a trade-up program, with the flexibility to exchange sizes or gear at any point during the season, as well as a complimentary tune up and support at any of Christy Sports’ 60+ locations throughout Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Montana and Washington during the season.

Customers can book their season rental gear today using the reservation tool on ChristySports.com. From beginner skis and snowboards to top-of-the-line demo packages inclusive of a snowboard or skis, boots, bindings and poles, Christy Sports offers everything you need to #stepoutside. Season rental reservations can be fitted and picked up at select Christy Sports locations from October 7 through November 20, 2022.

“No program reflects the Christy Sports mission of making winter sports more affordable and accessible for everyone better than our season rentals,” said Lindsay Goszulak, Chief Financial Officer at Christy Sports. “As a mother of two fast-growing boys, I have firsthand experience with the value and opportunity the program provides for getting out on the slopes and starting your next adventure as a family. We have definitely swapped out sizes and gear in the middle of the season as they grew, which ensures a comfortable fit and positive experience for all of us.”

Christy Sports and its family of brands, including Alpineer, Bootdoctors, Cottam’s, Powder Tools and Ski Mart, also offer unmatched personalized customer experience. Known as the Christy Difference, expert staff and boot fitters ensure everyone is properly fitted for the right gear for a full season of fun on the slopes.

Christy Kids Bundles are also back by popular demand this year with more partners and are now available for purchase. Christy Sports has partnered with Loveland and Monarch ski areas in Colorado and Brighton ski resort in Utah to offer a bundle including a junior season gear rental and junior season pass for one low price. Christy Kids Bundles are a collaboration with our partners to provide additional value for families who are eager to get out on the slopes.

Season rentals from Christy Sports are available in demo, premium and sport packages for adults and children, and are designed to meet the needs of every level of skier or snowboarder. Choose an all-inclusive package with everything you need, or rent just a pair of boots, skis or a board.

For more information and to book your season rental online, visit christysports.com/learn/our-stores/season-rentals.

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS
At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside – outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9118f2e-ea9b-4710-9e37-108eb0ce539f

 

