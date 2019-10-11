ChromaDex Statement Regarding the October 9th Order in the Central District of California Litigation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) issued the following statement.

We would like to take this opportunity to comment on the latest order from the California court regarding the ongoing litigation with Elysium. This started as a breach of contract matter and then a patent infringement case. Through discovery, we learned of egregious behavior by Elysium related to the theft of trade secrets and confidential information including text messages revealing unethical conduct and a stated intention to “destroy” ChromaDex.

In his order, the judge seeks additional information about how ChromaDex was damaged by the theft, and we look forward to answering his questions. Elysium’s actions are in stark contrast to the image it attempts to portray. We encourage its customers, investors, and advisors to digest the public record that reveals the true character and conduct of those leading that company.

ChromaDex will also continue to aggressively enforce its intellectual property rights in the pending infringement case regarding patents Elysium unsuccessfully challenged before the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO).

Since the start of the California litigation, ChromaDex has become the global consumer brand leader in nicotinamide riboside. We accomplished this by being committed to safety, science and research, and partnering with world-class global CPG and retail business leaders. With more than $35 million invested in patents, science and safety, ChromaDex has secured regulatory approvals from governments around the world including the USFDA, European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and Health Canada.

