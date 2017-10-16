ChromaDex to Present at the 2017 BIO Investor Forum

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), an innovator of science-based, proprietary health and wellness consumer products and ingredient technologies that promote health longevity announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Frank Jaksch will present at the 2017 BIO Investor Forum in San Francisco, California.

Mr. Jaksch is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at 10:15 a.m. PDT. ChromaDex management will also attend one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and industry leaders throughout the day.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex leverages its complementary business units to discover, acquire, develop and commercialize patented and proprietary health and wellness consumer products and ingredient technologies that promote healthy longevity. In addition to our consumer product and ingredient technologies units, we also have business units focused on natural product fine chemicals (known as “phytochemicals”), and product regulatory and safety consulting. As a result of our relationships with leading universities and research institutions, we are able to discover and license early stage, IP-backed ingredient technologies. We then utilize our in-house chemistry, regulatory and safety consulting business units to develop commercially viable ingredients. Our consumer product and ingredient portfolio are backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. Our portfolio of patented ingredient technologies includes NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside; pTeroPure® pterostilbene; PURENERGY®, a caffeine-pTeroPure® co-crystal; IMMULINA™, a spirulina extract; and AnthOrigin®, anthocyanins derived from a domestically-produced, water-extracted purple corn husk. To learn more about ChromaDex, please visit www.ChromaDex.com.

