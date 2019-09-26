ChromaDex to Present at the 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer and Media Conference

Breaking News
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Farr, will present at the 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer and Media Conference at the Sofitel Hotel in New York, NY.

The ChromaDex management team is scheduled to present on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time).  The presentation will be webcast live via the link below on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.chromadex.com

Webcast link: ChromaDex Investor Presentation – B. Riley FBR

ChromaDex management will also attend one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Important Note on Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Other risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements are reported in our most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K as filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

ChromaDex Investor Relations Contact:
Brianna Gerber, Sr. Director of FP&A and Investor Relations
949-419-0288 ext. 127
[email protected].com

ChromaDex Media Contact:
Alex Worsham, Director of Strategic Partnerships
310-388-6706 ext. 689
[email protected]

