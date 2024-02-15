Growing Pharmaceutical Industries Driving Chromatographic Silica Resin Market

Rockville , Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global chromatographic silica resin market is estimated to be US$ 118.4 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow significantly, with a 4.2% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass US$ 178.7 million by 2034.

The market is expanding due to increased demand from pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and food and beverage industries. The rising demand for high-quality products and technological advancements are also stimulating the chromatographic silica resin market. Furthermore, the increasing trend of automation and digitization in the chromatography business is pushing up demand for silica resins. Automated chromatography systems are becoming increasingly popular in numerous industries as they offer better efficiency, reproducibility, and lower labor costs.

The increasing investment in healthcare and biomedical industries is likely to drive the market. The demand for chromatographic silica resins is increasing due to their wide usage in the purification and separation procedures of biopharmaceuticals. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing need for tailored medication are likely to fuel demand for biopharmaceuticals, resulting in additional market expansion.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 178.7 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 240 Figures

“The need for silica resins is increasing as they are widely used in chromatographic techniques for separating and purifying complicated mixtures of biomolecules in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. As the demand for new therapies and biologics grows, the market expands,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global chromatographic silica resin market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The North America chromatographic silica resin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2034.

The market in the United States is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

The chromatographic silica resin market in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2034.

Based on the application, the process chromatography segment leads the market, with an expected market share of 31.5% in 2024.

Competition Analysis

The chromatographic silica resin landscape appears to be intense and competitive. There are many companies that provide comparable products and services, making it difficult for new businesses to emerge in the market. Established companies constantly develop and improve their products to maintain market dominance.

