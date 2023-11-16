Chromatography Resin Industry size is predicted to register 6.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 driven by expanding biopharmaceutical industry.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Chromatography Resin Market could cross a valuation of USD 4.5 billion by 2032, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

As per the report, the market’s upward trajectory is bolstered by an increasing number of businesses strategically expanding their production capacities. In June 2023, Ecolab announced that it is set to enhance its business from Purolite through the establishment of a new biologics resin manufacturing facility in Landenberg. Hayley Crowe, the Senior VP and General Manager of Purolite, expressed enthusiasm about the announcement, emphasizing the positive impact on customers and global healthcare.

The Landenberg site will become Purolite’s sixth manufacturing facility globally, focusing on the production of highly graded quality agarose chromatography resin for various therapeutic applications, including monoclonal antibody and recombinant protein purification, and supporting new modalities like cell therapy, gene therapy, and mRNA. The burgeoning demand for therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies fuels the chromatography resins market growth.

Natural resin to gain prominent shares

Natural chromatography resin market could exhibit a decent growth rate over 2023-2032, claims the report. As industries increasingly prioritize eco-friendly practices, chromatography resins derived from natural sources could emerge as a preferred choice. The utilization of natural resins in chromatography processes aligns with the global shift towards greener alternatives, meeting the demand for environmentally conscious technologies. This surge in chromatography resin demand from the natural segment underscores its pivotal role in shaping a more sustainable and eco-friendly landscape in various sectors.

Gas chromatography resin to expand market demand

Gas segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2023 to 2032, as per the report. With Gas Chromatography being a critical analytical technique, the need for advanced chromatography resins is essential for precise separation and analysis. These resins play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of gas chromatographic processes, meeting the rising demand for high-performance solutions. As industries prioritize advanced analytical methods, the chromatography resin market share from gas chromatography justifies their integral role in driving innovation and reliability in analytical processes.

Europe to witness a high revenue share

Europe chromatography resin market will register a robust CAGR from 2023 to 2032, owing to the region’s stringent regulatory standards and increasing investments in research and development, fuelling the demand for high-quality chromatography resins. As European industries emphasize analytical precision in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and environmental testing, the market witnesses a surge in adoption. The versatile applications of chromatography resins in diverse sectors align with Europe’s commitment to technological advancements, contributing to the steady growth and prominence of the chromatography resin industry in the region.

Chromatography Resin Market Players

Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu Corporation, and Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma), among others. Companies in the chromatography resin market are making strategic investments to fortify their presence.

