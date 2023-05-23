Chrome Plating Market Research Report Information By Type (Hard Chrome Plating, Decorative Chrome Plating), By Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Metal Finishing, other), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) Forecast till 2028

New York (US), May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chrome Plating Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Chrome Plating Market Information by Type, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2028”, Chrome Plating Market could thrive at a rate of 4.0% between 2023 and 2028. The market size will be reaching around USD 21.73 Billion by the end of the year 2028

Market Synopsis

Chrome plating is an electroplating process that involves the deposition of a thin layer of chromium onto a metal object. The process is achieved by immersing the metal object in a solution containing chromium ions and applying an electric current to the metal object and a counter electrode. This causes the chromium ions to attach to the metal object, creating a smooth and shiny surface that is highly resistant to corrosion, wear, and tarnishing.

In the automotive industry, chrome plating is widely used for decorative purposes, such as on bumpers, wheels, and grills, to provide an eye-catching, shiny finish that enhances the vehicle’s appearance. Additionally, chrome plating improves the durability and longevity of various metal parts used in automobiles, such as engine components, by providing excellent resistance to wear and corrosion.

Chrome plating is also commonly used in the manufacturing of household appliances, such as ovens, refrigerators, and washing machines, where it provides a durable and attractive finish. Additionally, it is used in plumbing fixtures, such as faucets and showerheads, to prevent corrosion and tarnishing, ensuring that these fixtures remain looking new and attractive for longer.

In the aerospace industry, chrome plating is used to provide corrosion protection for metal parts exposed to harsh environments, such as aircraft engines and landing gear. Additionally, chrome plating is used in the electronics industry to enhance conductivity and provide corrosion resistance for various metal components, such as connectors and housings.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Chrome Plating industry include

J and N Metal Product

Al ASHRAFI Group

Sharretts Plating

Al Asriah Metal Coating

Peninsula Metal Finishing

Pioneer Metal Finishing

Allied Finishing

Atotech Deutschl

Interplex Industries

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2028: USD 21.73 Billion CAGR 4.0%(2021–2028) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing demand from aerospace industries Growth in automotive sales





June 2021

Atotech launched a new process for hexavalent chromium-free hard chrome plating. This new technology eliminates the use of toxic hexavalent chromium, making it more environmentally friendly and safer for workers.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The automotive and aerospace industries are major contributors to the chrome plating market. Chrome plating provides a high-quality, durable finish for metal parts used in these industries. Chrome plating enhances the appearance of the parts, making them more attractive to consumers. Additionally, chrome plating provides corrosion resistance and wear protection, which is critical for parts that are exposed to harsh environments. As the demand for automobiles and aircraft continues to increase, so does the demand for chrome plating.

The rise in construction and infrastructure development is also driving the growth of the chrome plating market. Chrome plating is used in plumbing fixtures, door handles, and other metal parts in buildings. Chrome plating provides a durable and attractive finish for these parts, making them more desirable to consumers. As the construction industry continues to grow, so does the demand for chrome plating.

Lastly, the growing trend towards customization in consumer goods is driving the adoption of chrome plating in furniture, home decor, and other products. Chrome plating can be used to add a decorative and high-quality finish to metal products such as lamps, light fixtures, and furniture.

Market Restraints:

One of the main restraints for the chrome plating market is the environmental impact of the process. Chrome plating involves the use of toxic chemicals, including hexavalent chromium, which can pose a risk to workers and the environment if not handled properly. Furthermore, the disposal of waste from the process can also be a significant challenge.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the chrome plating market. On the one hand, the global economic slowdown has led to a decline in demand for consumer goods, resulting in reduced demand for chrome plating. On the other hand, the pandemic has increased demand for chrome plating in the healthcare industry, where it is used in the manufacturing of medical devices and equipment.

Post-COVID, the chrome plating market is expected to recover as the global economy rebounds. The demand for chrome plating is expected to increase as the construction and automotive industries recover from the pandemic-related slowdown.



Market Segmentation

By Type

The Type in the market includes Hard Chrome Plating, Decorative Chrome Plating.

By Application

The Application in the market includes Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Metal Finishing, and other.



Regional Insights

In terms of regional analysis, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are the top three regions in the chrome plating market. North America and Europe are mature markets with a high level of demand for chrome plating in the automotive and aerospace industries. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to the increasing demand for consumer goods and infrastructure development in emerging economies such as China and India.

