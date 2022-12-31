One in Five People in the World Suffers from the Horrendous Condition of Chronic Pain. Size of Chronic Pain Market to Puff up US$ 142.53 Bn by 2033. The Pain Management Devices Market is predicted to be valued at US$ 6.19 Bn by 2033. The United States chronic pain market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The chronic pain market is anticipated to grow from US$ 73.14 Bn in 2023 to US$ 142.53 Bn by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Globally, there were more than 187 Mn cases of chronic pain in 2020, and from 2023 to 2033, it is predicted that this number would increase dramatically.

An ageing population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic health conditions, and greater government support for chronic pain treatment are all contributing to the growth of the chronic pain market. Additionally, the expansion of the market for chronic pain management is projected to be influenced by an increase in the number of surgical procedures as well as a boost in healthcare expenditure.

The prevalence of musculoskeletal ailments such as rheumatoid arthritis and orthopedic degenerative disorders such as osteoarthritis is rising sharply. This has increased the prevalence of chronic pain and the incapacity to do daily tasks in these people.

Growing consumer preference for pain management therapeutics due to their high availability, ease of access, high awareness, cost-effectiveness, and quick relief are other factors that have an impact on the market for chronic pain treatment. Growing consumer awareness of the availability of medications for chronic pain management is also increasing consumption and acceptance of these drugs for chronic pain.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16039

Given the high incidence of chronic pain in the region and the growing number of major firms working to develop medications for its treatment, North America is predicted to dominate the global chronic pain market experiencing considerable growth.

On the contrary, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest development due to an increase in accident rates, increased investment by large manufacturers, and high levels of generic drug invention in the region.

Key Takeaways

Over the forecast period, the chronic pain market in the United States is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 2.7%.

The combined CAGR for the EU5 countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) is predicted to be 3.2% throughout the projection period.

throughout the projection period. The market for chronic pain in Japan is anticipated to have a CAGR of 3.4% during the projected period.

The global market for chronic pain is segmented into neuropathic pain, arthritis pain, chronic back pain, cancer pain, migraine, fibromyalgia, and others based on the indication. The market for chronic pain is dominated by the neuropathic pain sub-segment.

The market for chronic pain is divided into two segments based on products: drugs and devices. The drug segment dominated is expected to dominate during the projected timeframe.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the chronic pain market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, Becton, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi and others.

Companies operating in the chronic pain management industry are concentrating on pharmacological and device innovations. These companies have used a few techniques to expand their market share in the chronic pain medication industry.

To increase its clientele and revenue, they have used both organic and inorganic development techniques, including new product launches, acquisitions, corporate expansions, and collaborations. To increase their market share and create new treatments, several companies are creating strategic agreements with other industry players.

Before Buying, Visit for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16039

Recent Developments

In January 2021, in order to provide patients with individualized chronic pain treatment, Boston Scientific Corporation introduced the WaveWriter Alpha, a line of spinal cord stimulator (SCS) systems.

In December 2019, a Biologics License Application for the subcutaneous delivery of tanezumab 2.5 mg for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Market Segmentation by Category

By Product:

Drugs

Devices

By Indication:

Neuropathic Pain

Arthritis Pain

Chronic Back Pain

Cancer Pain

Migraine

Fibromyalgia

Others

By Application:

Musculoskeletal

Neuropathy

Oncology

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16039

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

Complete TOC with Report Preview @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chronic-pain-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Parkinson’s Disease Market Size: The global Parkinson’s disease market is expected to be worth US$ 5.41 Billion in fiscal year 2023, which rose up from US$ 4.82 Billion in fiscal year 2022.

PD1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer Market Share: The global PD1 resistant head and neck cancer market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.54 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 5 Billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 12.5%.

Pollen Allergy Market Demand: The global pollen allergy market is currently valued at US$ 5850.8 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2%. Owing to the technological advances in healthcare the market is likely to propel to US$ 8828.6 Million by 2033.

Oncolytic Adenovirus Market Growth: The global oncolytic adenovirus market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 121.30 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 250 Billion by registering a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period 2023-2033.

Hyperphosphatemia Market Forecast: The global market for hyperphosphatemia treatment is expected to be valued at around US$ 12.66 Billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 4.8% through 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com