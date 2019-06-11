Breaking News
Home / Top News / Chubb Recognized by Eastbridge Consulting as a Voluntary Benefits Sales Growth Leader

Chubb Recognized by Eastbridge Consulting as a Voluntary Benefits Sales Growth Leader

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 33 mins ago

AVON, Conn., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voluntary benefits sales in 2018 totaled over $8.5 billion and were up 4.5% compared to 2017 results, according to Eastbridge Consulting Group’s annual U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report. 

“Annually, we recognize those companies that led the industry in voluntary sales growth,” says Gil Lowerre, president of Eastbridge. “This year we recognize Chubb as the leader in the mid-size category ($50 million to $149.9 million in new business sales) driven by the growth of Chubb Workplace Benefits, the broker-focused channel for mid-sized and large group voluntary benefits.”

This is the fourth time the company has won a growth award, winning in the mid-size category in 2015 and 2016 and in the small category in 2014. “We congratulate Chubb’s workplace business units for outstanding growth over an extended number of years, achieving a 30% increase in 2018 over 2017 sales and a 34% increase in 2017 from 2016 sales,” adds Lowerre. 

“We are honored to receive Eastbridge’s recognition for the fourth time in the last five years. We share this recognition with our brokers, consultants, and enrollment firm partners, as well as our Chubb P&C colleagues,” says Chris Martin, president of Chubb Workplace Benefits. “We are very pleased that our solutions have been well received by many industry-leading benefits brokers and their clients.”

“We plan to maintain our accelerated growth within our workplace business units by continuing to leverage Chubb’s strong relationships with national and regional brokerage firms and investing in our operations and claims service teams, as well as the corresponding technology support,” said Martin.

Carriers participating in Eastbridge’s annual U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report that have a minimum of $10 million in annual sales are eligible to be considered for the Voluntary Sales Growth Leader recognition. A company must also have exceeded the overall industry growth rate for each of the last three years and lead in sales growth for the current year. The category parameters can change from year to year as the market grows, but this year the small company category includes those with 2018 sales as measured by new business annualized premium (NBAP) of over $10 million but under $50 million. Mid-size companies are those with $50 million to $149.9 million in NBAP, and large companies are those with NBAP of $150 million or more. 

All carriers participating in Eastbridge’s voluntary/worksite sales survey receive a free copy of the survey findings, including company-specific results. If you are a carrier that is not participating and would like to be included in next year’s survey, please email the company at [email protected] or call (803) 782-0560. 

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.