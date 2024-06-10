Grand Opening of the first ever Chuck E. Cheese fun center in Kuwait. Grand Opening of the first ever Chuck E. Cheese fun center in Kuwait.

IRVING, Texas, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chuck E. Cheese, the renowned family entertainment center celebrated for its games, freshly made pizza, and iconic character Chuck E. Cheese, announced the grand opening of its inaugural location in Kuwait. Situated within Al Muhallab Mall in Kuwait City, this represents a significant milestone for the Chuck E. Cheese brand as it expands its presence into the Middle East.

“We are thrilled to introduce Chuck E. Cheese to the wonderful community of Kuwait,” said Ahmed Al Subaie, Managing Director of Kuwaiti-based operator, Joury International Restaurants. “The brand is synonymous with creating cherished memories for families worldwide, and we are dedicated to bringing that same magic here to Kuwait. With our signature tagline, ‘Where A Kid Can Be A Kid,’ we aim to deliver an unforgettable experience that will leave children and parents alike with smiles on their faces and memories to treasure for a lifetime.”

As the brand continues to captivate audiences around the globe, this new Chuck E. Cheese venue promises a unique embodiment of the brand for this market, meticulously designed to offer an unparalleled experience for families and children. This location will feature an exciting array of games, a curated menu as well as Chuck E. Cheese classic options, and a dedicated private party room.

“Chuck E. Cheese is known for providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all guests and we look forward to inviting a new generation of kids and families to experience the joy of Chuck E. Cheese,” said Mario Centola, COO of Chuck E. Cheese International. “We are excited to collaborate with Joury International Restaurants, a partner that shares our enthusiasm for delivering family experiences unlike anywhere else.”

Now open to the public, Kuwaitis can embrace the brand’s rich history of crafting unforgettable family experiences as Chuck E. Cheese eagerly anticipates becoming a beloved destination for families across Kuwait.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. As the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, Chuck E. Cheese continues to set the standard for family entertainment through its interactive experiences, exciting arcade games, and beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 17 countries worldwide. For more information visit chuckecheese.com or franchise.chuckecheese.com.

About Joury International Restaurants

We are very proud to bring Chuck E. Cheese to Kuwait because it is a strong brand and a strong name in the entertainment business. Our aim is to bring joy and comfort to families in Kuwait. We want Chuck E. Cheese to become a melting pot of different Kuwaiti and American cultures where they can thrive with each other and interact.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8d01626-bdef-48ff-8a68-799a3804aba0