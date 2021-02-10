Breaking News
Chuck James Elected to Williams Mullen’s Board of Directors

Richmond, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Williams Mullen is pleased to announce the election of Charles E. “Chuck” James, Jr. to Williams Mullen’s Board of Directors.

Chuck is a partner in the firm’s Litigation Section and serves as co-chair of the White Collar & Investigations Practice and the Firearms Industry Group.

“We are very pleased to have Chuck join our board of directors,” said Woody Fowler, chair and CEO of Williams Mullen. “Chuck brings excellent leadership, experience and insight. We look forward to his contributions.”

Chuck served as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia’s Richmond and Alexandria Divisions and the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, Washington, D.C. He also served as chief deputy attorney general in the Office of the Attorney General of Virginia and as an Assistant United States Attorney.

Chuck is also a sought-after speaker and commentator on a variety of policy and legal matters. He has provided legal analysis to news outlets such as the Associated Press, Politicothe Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post.

Chuck serves on the firm’s Diversity & Inclusion committee and as the chair of Williams Mullen’s Attorneys of Color affinity group, which was created to support the recruitment, professional development and success of our minority attorneys.

Chuck has been named among the “Legal Elite” by Virginia Business magazine (2009, 2013, 2015-present), and he is listed in The Best Lawyers in America© for Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: White Collar and Criminal Defense: General Practice Law (2015-present). He was named the Best Lawyers® Richmond “Lawyer of the Year” for Criminal Defense: General Practice in the 2019 edition. Chuck has also been named a “Local Litigation Star” by Benchmark Litigation (2013-present).

Chuck is active in the community and currently serves on the boards of the Salvation Army Central Virginia Area Command and the Virginia Bar Association. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia and received his law degree from Washington and Lee University.

