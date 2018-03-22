Church of Scientology Information Center Announces New Features and Hours

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Tuesday the 20th of March, the Manager for the Scientology Information Center which is located in downtown Clearwater, Florida, announced that the center has extended their daily hours of operation from 10 am to 10 pm in order to accommodate visitors’ overwhelming curiosity about the religion. The Center has also added 13 new video interviews about Scientology’s founder, L. Ron Hubbard, by a wide variety of people who knew him.

“People are curious about Scientology,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Information Center. “In just this past week alone, I’ve seen a two-fold increase of visitors. The Information Center is a place where they come to learn for themselves what Scientology is.”

The Historic Clearwater Building, built in 1918, houses the Center’s gallery of information with interactive displays featuring over 400 videos for self-guided tours. There are exhibits on Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs initiated by the Church and the life and legacy of L. Ron Hubbard.

Since the Center’s opening in July 2015, 21,000 guests have crossed its threshold from over 30 countries including: Russia, Macedonia, Poland, China, Peru, Panama, Greece, Israel as well as from all over the United States.

In addition to providing information about the Church, the center hosts monthly community events including concerts covering a wide variety of music and The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre that performs Mr. Hubbard’s fiction stories in an old-time radio format.

About the Church of Scientology

The Scientology religion was founded by philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions, and affiliated groups in 167 nations. Inspired by L. Ron Hubbard’s words, “A Community that pulls together can make a better society for all,” the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.

Photo caption: Since the opening of the Scientology Information Center in July 2015 21,000 guests have crossed its threshold from over 30 countries including, Russia, Macedonia, Poland, China, Peru, Panama, Greece, Israel as well as from all over America. All are welcome.

