Breaking News
Home / Top News / Church of Scientology Information Center Announces New Features and Hours

Church of Scientology Information Center Announces New Features and Hours

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 19 mins ago

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Tuesday the 20th of March, the Manager for the Scientology Information Center which is located in downtown Clearwater, Florida, announced that the center has extended their daily hours of operation from 10 am to 10 pm in order to accommodate visitors’ overwhelming curiosity about the religion. The Center has also added 13 new video interviews about Scientology’s founder, L. Ron Hubbard, by a wide variety of people who knew him.

“People are curious about Scientology,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Information Center. “In just this past week alone, I’ve seen a two-fold increase of visitors. The Information Center is a place where they come to learn for themselves what Scientology is.”

The Historic Clearwater Building, built in 1918, houses the Center’s gallery of information with interactive displays featuring over 400 videos for self-guided tours. There are exhibits on Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs initiated by the Church and the life and legacy of L. Ron Hubbard.

Since the Center’s opening in July 2015, 21,000 guests have crossed its threshold from over 30 countries including: Russia, Macedonia, Poland, China, Peru, Panama, Greece, Israel as well as from all over the United States.

In addition to providing information about the Church, the center hosts monthly community events including concerts covering a wide variety of music and The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre that performs Mr. Hubbard’s fiction stories in an old-time radio format.

For more information about the Scientology Information Center or Scientology, please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at (727) 467-6966, email [email protected] or visit www.scientology.org. No appointment is necessary to visit the Information Center.  

About the Church of Scientology

The Scientology religion was founded by philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions, and affiliated groups in 167 nations. Inspired by L. Ron Hubbard’s words, “A Community that pulls together can make a better society for all,” the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.

Photo caption: Since the opening of the Scientology Information Center in July 2015 21,000 guests have crossed its threshold from over 30 countries including, Russia, Macedonia, Poland, China, Peru, Panama, Greece, Israel as well as from all over America. All are welcome.

For More Information
Contact:  Amber Skjelset
727-467-6966

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef91823b-ada4-4dbd-b420-d1a349db0e0c

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.