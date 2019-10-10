Breaking News
Home / Top News / Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will release third quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, and host a related conference call to discuss the quarter on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 9 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the teleconference by accessing the online, real-time webcast of the call at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm or by calling (877) 372-0878 and entering the conference ID number 3959348 at least 10 minutes before the appointed time. International callers should dial (253) 237-1169. An online replay of the call will be available at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm by noon ET on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

A copy of CDI’s news release announcing quarterly results and relevant financial and statistical information about the period will be accessible at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated 
Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event – The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine facility in Louisville. We also own and operate the largest online horseracing wagering platform in the U.S., TwinSpires.com, and are a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines / video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. We also operate sports wagering and iGaming through our BetAmerica platform in multiple states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

Contact:  Nick Zangari
(502) 394-1157
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.