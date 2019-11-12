Churchill Downs Incorporated Launches Retail Sportsbook in Indiana

Breaking News
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced that it launched its BetAmerica retail sportsbook at Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana. BetAmerica’s retail sportsbook offers players the opportunity to bet on a diverse array of global sporting events, including professional and collegiate sports in the U.S. 

The 3,000-square-foot BetAmerica sportsbook broadcasts games on more than 30 television screens, and players can wager at 16 automated betting kiosks or at a window with sportsbook staff. The Rising Star, Indiana, location is within a one-hour drive from Cincinnati and within two hours of Indianapolis and Louisville. BetAmerica expects to also offer online sports wagering across the state of Indiana subject to approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission.

“We are excited to deliver a state-of-the-art sports wagering product to the residents of Indiana,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. “Our experience as the leader in online wagering in the U.S. will enable us to offer our customers the very best mobile and in-venue sports betting experience.”

A separate agreement with Rising Star Casino Resort’s owner, Full House Resorts, will also allow BetAmerica to offer a retail sportsbook at the Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, and online sports wagering throughout the state of Colorado subject to regulatory approvals.

“We are thrilled to offer our premier sports betting platform to Indiana residents and visitors from nearby states,” said BetAmerica President Ian Williams.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated
Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN), headquartered in Louisville, Ky., is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event – The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine facility in Louisville. We also own and operate the largest online horseracing wagering platform in the U.S., TwinSpires.com, and are a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines / video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. We also operate sports wagering and iGaming through our BetAmerica platform in multiple states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

