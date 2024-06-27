LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) announced today that Michael Lilly has been promoted to President of TwinSpires Horse Racing, the leading provider of legal online horse betting sites and the official wagering partner of the Kentucky Derby. In this role, Lilly will be responsible for the overall strategy and operation of the TwinSpires Horse Racing business within CDI’s TwinSpires Segment.

Lilly brings over 20 years of financial experience and organizational leadership experience to the role. Lilly joined CDI in 2018 as the Senior Director of Finance at Arlington Racecourse before his promotion to Vice President of Finance of CDI’s TwinSpires Segment in 2020 and subsequent role as Vice President of Finance and Operations of the Company’s TwinSpires Segment in 2022. Prior to joining CDI, Lilly held several financial leadership roles in the Chicago area. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Northern Illinois University and a Master of Business Administration from DePaul University.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the development of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the TwinSpires horse racing online wagering business and the operation and development of regional casino gaming properties. www.churchilldownsincorporated.com/