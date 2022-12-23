Churchill logo Churchill logo

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Churchill Real Estate has achieved an industry-leading milestone, deploying over $10 billion of capital within the business purpose lending sector in 2022 alone. In addition to acquiring over $2 billion of business purpose loan originations this year, the Company also provided more than $8 billion in lender finance to support its continually growing partner base of Business Purpose Loan (BPL) originators.

Churchill specializes in real estate debt, equity, and distressed opportunities, providing originators with capital for Residential Transition Lending (RTL) and BPL across the U.S.

Travis Masters, a partner with the firm, said, “This accomplishment provides Churchill with strong momentum going into the new year. We look forward to working with our loan origination partners in 2023 and continue to provide innovative and efficient capital to the RTL space.”

Despite rising interest rates, the firm continues to see strong demand for RTL and seeks to develop new partnerships with BPL originators during the current market cycle.

Justin Ehrlich, a Churchill founding partner, comments, “The evolution of Churchill’s team, capital, and technology has allowed us to be best in class, and we expect to lead the industry again in 2023 and beyond.”

The past year represents the second consecutive year of aggressive growth for the real estate investment firm, which is well-capitalized by global partners and investors from virtually every continent, including North and South America, Asia, and Europe. The company employs over 85 professionals with offices in Charlotte, New York, and Tokyo.

Derrick Land, also a partner at the firm, added, “We have experienced tremendous growth this past year, and reaching this important milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire organization.”

