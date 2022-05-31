Churchill Makes Strategic Investment into Web 3.0, Incorporating Blockchain Technology with Real Estate Lending

Churchill’s investment into the Earn.re platform aims to expand the company’s technological capabilities in the business purpose lending space.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Churchill Real Estate, a real estate investment firm focused on real estate debt, equity, and distressed opportunities in the United States, today announces a strategic investment in the Earn.re platform to bolster the company’s technological capabilities within the business purpose lending (BPL) space through the blockchain. The investment will help to develop an overarching Churchill Ecosystem that provides its clients with an easy, one-stop-shop for originations, servicing, capital markets and lender financing.

Earn, a Web 3.0 software company headquartered in New York City, develops enterprise software for originating and maintaining commercial real estate (CRE)-backed securities and loans. The technology is addressing critical pain points for wholesale lenders with significantly streamlined lender-to-lender due diligence, disposition, and settlement of loans via a private blockchain. Earn is uniquely positioned as a highly-customizable, SOC2-compliant, enterprise solution that empowers lender scalability.

The incorporation of blockchain technology will expand Churchill’s capabilities in the business purpose lending space with the ability to onboard and streamline the loan acquisition and intake process:

Smart contract workflows allow for the easy automation of key tasks and tokenization of assets for more accurate record-keeping.

The fractionalization of loan ownership allows multiple investors to contribute funds, reduce risk and receive benefits in proportion to the amount invested.

Servicing data is transferred to and through the platform in real-time via Churchill’s API.

Churchill can provide stapled financing directly through the platform thanks to a more streamlined process.

In just the first quarter of 2022, Churchill produced record origination volume of $1.25 billion. The added scalability of the new platform provides Churchill with the ability to create a loan marketplace for investors with full transparency into its asset management process along with increased liquidity of BPL whole loan assets. Churchill intends to utilize the platform for securitization issuance in the near future.

Churchill’s principles have over 100 years of combined real estate experience with a strong track record of investing and the management of billions of dollars in U.S. real estate. Churchill was founded to take advantage of bespoke, point-in-time opportunities throughout real estate market cycles with a primary focus on downside protection while optimizing risk-adjusted return.

Churchill’s value proposition is centered around the breadth and depth of experience of its management team as well as its development of proprietary technology platforms.

About Churchill

Churchill Finance (“Churchill”) is a real estate investment firm operating since 2014 to capitalize on United States real estate debt, equity, and distressed opportunities. The firm’s Principals have over 100 years of combined real estate experience with strong track records of investing and asset managing billions of dollars in U.S. real estate. Churchill was founded to take advantage of bespoke, point-in-time opportunities throughout real estate market cycles with a primary focus on downside protection while optimizing risk-adjusted return. Churchill’s value proposition is centered around the breadth and depth of experience of its management team as well as its development of proprietary technology platforms. For more information about Churchill, visit our website at www.churchillre.com.

Contact Information

info@churchillre.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.