AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) today announced that the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be June 4, 2024. The Annual Meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at the Chuy’s headquarters located at 1623 Toomey Rd. Austin, TX 78704. Attendance at the meeting will be limited to stockholders of record and beneficial owners who provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date (such as an account statement, a copy of the voting instruction card provided by a broker, bank, trustee, or nominee, or other similar evidence of ownership).

About Chuy’s

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy’s owns and operates full-service restaurants across 16 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy’s highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, “unchained” look and feel, as expressed by the concept’s motto “If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s!” For further information about Chuy’s, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy’s website at www.chuys.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Priester

332-242-4370

[email protected]