Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Participate at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

AUSTIN, Texas, June 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) today announced that the Company will participate at three investor conferences in June.

On Wednesday, June 6, 2018, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conferences at the Intercontinental Barclay Hotel in New York City. Chuy’s discussion will begin at 4:20 PM Eastern Time.

On Tuesday, June 12, 2018, the Company will host investor meetings in conjunction with the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conferences in Boston.

On Tuesday, June 19, 2018, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies 2018 Global Consumer Conference at the White Elephant Hotel in Nantucket. Chuy’s discussion will begin at 3:00 PM Eastern Time.

These discussions will be webcast live and archived on the Chuy’s website. To access the webcast and recent copy of the Company’s presentation, please visit www.chuys.com under the “Investors” tab.

About Chuy’s
Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy’s owns and operates 95 full-service restaurants across 19 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy’s highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, “unchained” look and feel, as expressed by the concept’s motto “If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s!”. For further information about Chuy’s, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy’s website at www.chuys.com.    

Investor Relations Contact:
Fitzhugh Taylor
203-682-8261
[email protected] 

