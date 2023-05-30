AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Tuesday, June 6, 2023, the Company will host a fireside chat discussion at Stifel’s 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA at 3:00 PM ET.

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the Company will host a fireside chat discussion at Baird’s 2023 Global Consumer, Technology, & Services Conference in New York, NY at 2:00 PM ET.

On Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the Company will host investor meetings at the Jefferies Consumer Conference in Nantucket, MA.

The fireside chat discussions will be webcast live and archived on Chuy’s website at www.chuys.com, under the “Investors” tab.

About Chuy’s

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy’s owns and operates full-service restaurants across 17 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy’s highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, “unchained” look and feel, as expressed by the concept’s motto “If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s!” For further information about Chuy’s, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy’s website at www.chuys.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Priester

investors@chuys.com