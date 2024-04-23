A bombshell new congressional report is accusing the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of severely mishandling incidents of sexual assault and harassment within its own ranks.
Republicans and Democrats on the House of Representatives’ Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence have been investigating the CIA’s handling of such cases after a whistleblower came forward in January 2023 to say they had been “physically attacked and sexually assaulted at CIA headquarters” by a f
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- California lawmakers rejects bill to restrict how utilities spend customers’ money - April 23, 2024
- CIA guilty of mishandling internal sexual assault cases, bombshell House report says - April 23, 2024
- Trump slams anti-Israel protests as ‘disgrace’ that are ‘all Biden’s fault’ ahead of Manhattan court - April 23, 2024