BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. CIBM Bank continued to show improved performance with strength in loan growth and earnings performance contributions from the Banking Division. The Mortgage Division saw an operating loss during the quarter, largely due to onboarding expenses related to the hiring of approximately 35 mortgage loan officers. Net income for the quarter was $0.2 million, or $0.17 basic and $0.13 diluted earnings per share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.69 basic and $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2022.

Financial highlights for the quarter include:

Net interest income and margin were $5.9 million and 3.22%, respectively, compared to $5.5 million and 3.05%, respectively, in the same period of 2022. The three-month period in 2023 had $0.2 million less PPP loan fee accretion income and $0.1 million more subordinated debt interest expense compared to the same period in 2022, both of which were partially offset by a $13 million rise in average earning assets. Although interest-bearing liability costs increased faster than interest yielding asset yields, the rise in interest earning yields versus noninterest bearing funding sources (i.e., capital and noninterest-bearing deposits) contributed to a rise in the net interest margin.

Banking Division net income for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023, was $1.0 million and the Mortgage Division net loss was $0.6 million, the remaining $0.2 million on net was from parent company sub-debt and administration expenses. CIB Marine’s consolidated total loan portfolio was up $31 million in balances from December 31, 2022, with the main source of growth in commercial loans. Mortgage loans closed and net mortgage revenue were up $17 million and $0.4 million, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022; and down $15 million and $0.4 million, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The Mortgage Division has added 36 mortgage sales employees since the third quarter of 2022 and approximately 7 mortgage operations/administration employees. The sales to operations staff ratio for the Mortgage Division has improved materially, but production takes a few quarters to normalize for each new lender. In addition to a traditional seasonal decline in mortgage loan production during the first quarter, the markets remain adversely affected by higher mortgage interest rates compared to recent years, and related tighter mortgage loan margins. We expect performance to improve over the coming quarters as the new lenders get established and seasonal factors improve. However, so long as relatively high mortgage rates and tighter margins persist, improvement will be more limited than the net income contributions seen in 2020 and 2021.

As of March 31, 2023, non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.14% and 0.08%, respectively, compared to 0.20% and 0.16%, respectively, on December 31, 2022, and 0.19% and 0.13%, respectively, on March 31, 2022. Also, as of March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to loans was 1.51% compared to an allowance for loan and lease losses of 1.37% at December 31, 2022, and 1.51% at March 31, 2022.

Effective January 1, 2023, CIB Marine adopted the new “current expected credit loss” accounting standard commonly referred to as CECL. The $1.6 million implementation date accounting entry was composed of $1.2 million to the ACLL and $0.4 million to Other Liabilities for estimated credit losses for unfunded commitments or an allowance for unfunded commitments (“AUC”). As permitted under CECL, the implementing provision entry net of tax was made directly to retained earnings rather than through the income statement. In addition, the provision to the allowance for credit losses for the first three months ended March 31, 2023, was $159,000 split between $47,000 to the ACLL and $112,000 to the AUC resulting in a final ACLL of $9.2 million and a final AUC of $0.5 million.

During the month of March 2023, the banking industry was rattled by news related of three troubled regional domestic banks. These unique situations put a spotlight on both uninsured deposits and unrealized losses in bank securities portfolios. One of the failed bank’s year-end 2022 financials reported more than 90% of domestic deposits were uninsured and a Tier 1 Capital level after unrealized losses in their securities portfolio near $0. While unrealized security portfolio losses and uninsured deposits are not uncommon in community banks, CIB Marine’s assessment of CIBM Bank and peer banks in its markets indicates levels of both components that are substantially better than the failed bank noted above. CIBM Bank’s unrealized securities losses are comparable to or better than most peer banks. Caused primarily by higher interest rates, the losses are expected to be recovered as the securities approach maturity. and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remain well above regulatory “Well Capitalized” numerical guidelines when adjusted for the unrealized losses. CIBM Bank’s uninsured deposits are estimated to be around 25% of total deposits; this ratio is also comparable to the Bank’s peers and down from year-end. CIBM Bank offers several products to assist large deposit customers in maximizing the FDIC deposit insurance coverage, including a reciprocal deposit program that provides access to up to $50 million in FDIC insurance coverage and a non-deposit government repo sweep program which provides government security collateral coverage for balances in a daily repurchase agreement sweep service. CIBM Bank maintains a variety of liquidity contingency plans and resources to ensure its ability to meet short-term cash needs in case of unexpected events or market disruptions, including contingent funding arrangements with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, and other correspondent banks; collateralized borrowing arrangements, including the new Federal Reserve Term Funding Program; and the ability to raise funding through deposit promotions, issuing brokered deposits, and issuing new time deposits via a national online deposit listing service. Despite the recent adverse banking news, during the first quarter of 2023 the Bank’s total deposit balances grew by $3 million, its non-deposit government repo sweep balances grew by $21 million, and it issued $10 million in new short-term advances with the FHLB Chicago for total new funding of $34 million, primarily to support the growth in the loan portfolio.

Over the past year, CIBM Bank has seen a shift in deposit mix as customers seek higher returns in a rising rate environment and to maximize their FDIC insurance coverage. Total deposits are up $3.5 million since December 31, 2022, and up nominally from March 31, 2022. However, since December 31, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposits have declined $20 million, and interest-bearing deposit gained $23 million, largely in reciprocal and time deposit products. Since March 31, 2022, noninterest-bearing deposits are down $30 million, and savings product balances are down $34 million, again offset by increases in reciprocal and time deposit products. CIBM Bank’s loan portfolio grew by $31 million during the first quarter of 2023 due to strong commercial origination activity, with C&I loans up $16 million and commercial real estate loans up $7 million. In addition, portfolio residential loan balances were up $9 million with renewed customer interest in adjustable-rate mortgages and contributions from the recently hired mortgage lenders.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIBM’s President and CEO, commented, “The banking team at CIBM Bank has been highly successful the last quarter with new loan production and actively managing deposit relationships in light of the adverse banking industry news. Despite a disappointing quarter for earnings in our Mortgage Division, we expect our efforts to expand production capacity and improve staffing efficiency metrics will improve our results, with the biggest impact in the second half of 2023.”

He also added, “To date, our asset quality metrics remain strong, but with Federal Reserve monetary policy actions being taken to fight inflation we expect a continuance of the evolving net negative impact to the economy overall, which raises our awareness of related risk management practices and activities around extending credit and portfolio management. The Bank’s operating efficiencies have improved on a trending basis, but we still have capacity for growth and further efficiency gains. Going forward, our focus remains on better earnings performance and taking advantage of strategic opportunities.”

He concluded, “As a reminder, we expect the sale of approximately $30 million in retail deposits at our Danville, Illinois, branch will take place in the second quarter of 2023.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates ten banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in nine states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;

economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;

the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and

the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data At or for the Quarters Ended 3 Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data: Interest and dividend income $ 8,472 $ 7,808 $ 7,234 $ 6,411 $ 5,879 $ 8,472 $ 5,879 Interest expense 2,601 1,664 823 517 413 2,601 413 Net interest income 5,871 6,144 6,411 5,894 5,466 5,871 5,466 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 159 (642 ) 34 40 (325 ) 159 (325 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 5,712 6,786 6,377 5,854 5,791 5,712 5,791 Noninterest income (1) 1,410 791 1,313 1,660 1,705 1,410 1,705 Noninterest expense 6,805 6,316 6,311 6,374 6,262 6,805 6,262 Income before income taxes 317 1,261 1,379 1,140 1,234 317 1,234 Income tax expense 89 351 352 251 334 89 334 Net income $ 228 $ 910 $ 1,027 $ 889 $ 900 $ 228 $ 900 Common Share Data: Basic net income per share (2) $ 0.17 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.68 $ 0.69 $ 0.17 $ 0.69 Diluted net income per share (2) 0.13 0.59 0.57 0.49 0.50 0.13 0.50 Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tangible book value per share (3) 53.28 53.19 52.24 53.68 54.53 53.28 54.53 Book value per share (3) 51.48 51.39 49.78 51.22 52.07 51.48 52.07 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 1,308,603 1,308,279 1,308,752 1,307,289 1,295,670 1,308,603 1,295,670 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 1,803,218 1,796,947 1,797,721 1,798,002 1,792,187 1,803,218 1,792,187 Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 787,244 $ 752,997 $ 762,965 $ 774,356 $ 764,641 $ 787,244 $ 764,641 Loans 608,492 577,303 564,841 549,175 529,212 608,492 529,212 Allowance for credit losses on loans (4) (9,193 ) (7,894 ) (8,061 ) (8,010 ) (8,011 ) (9,193 ) (8,011 ) Investment securities 126,001 124,421 127,954 122,483 109,533 126,001 109,533 Deposits 632,339 628,869 633,234 642,500 631,953 632,339 631,953 Borrowings 65,173 34,485 37,168 37,693 36,789 65,173 36,789 Stockholders’ equity 83,615 83,503 87,228 89,111 89,931 83,615 89,931 Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (5) 3.22 % 3.32 % 3.45 % 3.23 % 3.05 % 3.22 % 3.05 % Net interest spread (6) 2.82 % 3.02 % 3.29 % 3.14 % 2.98 % 2.82 % 2.98 % Noninterest income to average assets (7) 0.72 % 0.41 % 0.72 % 0.91 % 0.97 % 0.72 % 0.97 % Noninterest expense to average assets 3.58 % 3.27 % 3.24 % 3.34 % 3.35 % 3.58 % 3.35 % Efficiency ratio (8) 93.90 % 91.13 % 80.73 % 83.52 % 85.98 % 93.90 % 85.98 % Earnings on average assets (9) 0.12 % 0.47 % 0.53 % 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.12 % 0.48 % Earnings on average equity (10) 1.11 % 4.15 % 4.52 % 3.96 % 3.98 % 1.11 % 3.98 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (11) 0.08 % 0.16 % 0.13 % 0.22 % 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.13 % Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans (4) 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.28 % 0.20 % 0.12 % 0.20 % Nonperforming assets, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets (4) 0.14 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.25 % 0.19 % 0.14 % 0.19 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (4)(11) 1.51 % 1.37 % 1.43 % 1.46 % 1.51 % 1.51 % 1.51 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (4)(11) 1262.77 % 684.06 % 852.11 % 512.48 % 742.45 % 1262.77 % 742.45 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (11) -0.02 % -0.33 % -0.01 % 0.03 % 0.01 % -0.02 % 0.01 % Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 10.62 % 11.09 % 11.43 % 11.51 % 11.76 % 10.62 % 11.76 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.84 % 15.71 % 16.42 % 16.85 % 17.52 % 14.84 % 17.52 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.99 % 12.78 % 13.48 % 13.85 % 14.43 % 11.99 % 14.43 % Leverage capital ratio 9.56 % 9.73 % 10.16 % 10.20 % 10.27 % 9.56 % 10.27 % Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 202 189 166 159 172 202 172 Number of banking facilities 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 (1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. (2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.1 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. (3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards. (4) Allowance for credit losses on loans is allowance for loan losses in ending dates and periods prior to March 31, 2023. (5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. (6) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. (8) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. (9) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. (10) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders’ equity. (11) Excludes loans held for sale.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 16,490 $ 19,667 $ 36,454 $ 68,097 $ 88,605 Reverse repurchase agreements – – – – – Securities available for sale 123,838 122,292 125,830 120,265 107,237 Equity securities at fair value 2,163 2,129 2,124 2,218 2,296 Loans held for sale 10,848 5,057 6,471 7,519 9,567 Loans 608,492 577,303 564,841 549,175 529,212 Allowance for credit losses on loans (1) (9,193 ) (7,894 ) (8,061 ) (8,010 ) (8,011 ) Net loans 599,299 569,409 556,780 541,165 521,201 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 1,897 1,897 1,897 2,897 3,140 Premises and equipment, net 3,969 4,081 4,159 4,138 4,226 Accrued interest receivable 2,118 1,915 1,807 1,644 1,611 Deferred tax assets, net 16,464 16,273 16,977 16,142 15,758 Other real estate owned, net 375 375 403 403 403 Bank owned life insurance 6,119 6,076 6,040 6,002 5,966 Goodwill and other intangible assets 81 87 92 98 103 Other assets 3,583 3,739 3,931 3,768 4,528 Total Assets $ 787,244 $ 752,997 $ 762,965 $ 774,356 $ 764,641 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 94,700 $ 115,186 $ 134,765 $ 129,457 $ 124,724 Interest-bearing demand 93,388 76,918 79,306 66,495 67,362 Savings 259,907 260,159 254,146 287,159 294,255 Time 184,344 176,606 165,017 159,389 145,612 Total deposits 632,339 628,869 633,234 642,500 631,953 Short-term borrowings 55,469 24,789 27,480 28,013 27,117 Long-term borrowings 9,704 9,696 9,688 9,680 9,672 Accrued interest payable 557 554 227 287 144 Other liabilities 5,560 5,586 5,108 4,765 5,824 Total liabilities 703,629 669,494 675,737 685,245 674,710 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 14,633 shares of series A and 1,610 shares of series B; convertible; $16.2 million aggregate liquidation preference 13,806 13,806 18,762 18,762 18,762 Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,323,547 and 1,323,547 issued shares; 1,309,478 and 1,309,478 outstanding shares at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (2) 1,324 1,324 1,324 1,324 1,318 Capital surplus 180,903 180,777 180,664 180,544 180,431 Accumulated deficit (105,987 ) (105,025 ) (106,081 ) (107,108 ) (107,997 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (5,897 ) (6,845 ) (6,907 ) (3,877 ) (2,049 ) Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (3) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) Total stockholders’ equity 83,615 83,503 87,228 89,111 89,931 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 787,244 $ 752,997 $ 762,965 $ 774,356 $ 764,641 (1) Allowance for credit losses on loans is allowance for loan losses in ending dates and periods prior to March 31, 2023. (2) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 77,553 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at March 31, 2023 and 58,897 shares at December 31, 2022. (3) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) At or for the Quarters Ended 3 Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Loans $ 7,121 $ 6,426 $ 6,029 $ 5,542 $ 5,254 $ 7,121 $ 5,254 Loans held for sale 84 63 96 90 58 84 58 Securities 1,031 948 826 683 537 1,031 537 Other investments 236 371 283 96 30 236 30 Total interest income 8,472 7,808 7,234 6,411 5,879 8,472 5,879 Interest Expense Deposits 2,364 1,452 662 384 350 2,364 350 Short-term borrowings 118 91 40 12 7 118 7 Long-term borrowings 119 121 121 121 56 119 56 Total interest expense 2,601 1,664 823 517 413 2,601 413 Net interest income 5,871 6,144 6,411 5,894 5,466 5,871 5,466 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 159 (642 ) 34 40 (325 ) 159 (325 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 5,712 6,786 6,377 5,854 5,791 5,712 5,791 Noninterest Income Deposit service charges 79 82 86 92 88 79 88 Other service fees 16 15 18 71 25 16 25 Mortgage banking revenue, net 1,008 597 1,126 1,268 1,430 1,008 1,430 Other income 110 117 147 141 212 110 212 Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities 34 4 (93 ) (78 ) (112 ) 34 (112 ) Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans 151 0 0 126 31 151 31 Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns) 12 (24 ) 29 40 31 12 31 Total noninterest income 1,410 791 1,313 1,660 1,705 1,410 1,705 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 4,550 4,061 4,240 4,175 4,229 4,550 4,229 Equipment 475 466 396 439 442 475 442 Occupancy and premises 438 399 390 408 422 438 422 Data Processing 199 202 205 171 166 199 166 Federal deposit insurance 87 70 58 51 52 87 52 Professional services 278 415 244 284 224 278 224 Telephone and data communication 61 66 61 60 61 61 61 Insurance 88 85 74 74 85 88 85 Other expense 629 552 643 712 581 629 581 Total noninterest expense 6,805 6,316 6,311 6,374 6,262 6,805 6,262 Income from operations before income taxes 317 1,261 1,379 1,140 1,234 317 1,234 Income tax expense 89 351 352 251 334 89 334 Net income 228 910 1,027 889 900 228 900 Preferred stock dividend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 0 146 0 0 0 0 0 Net income allocated to common stockholders $ 228 $ 1,056 $ 1,027 $ 889 $ 900 $ 228 $ 900