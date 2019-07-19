CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the second quarter of 2019. Income before taxes for the quarter was $1.0 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2018, and for the six months ending June 30, 2019, it was $1.9 million compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2018.
A summary of financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, is attached. Select highlights include:
- Tangible book value per share and stated book value per share at June 30, 2019, were $2.97 and $2.60 per share of common stock, respectively, compared to $2.82 and $2.45, respectively, at December 31, 2018. The increase reflects reported income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and improved net accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) due to improved available for sale security values as a result of lower market interest rates.
- Income before taxes for subsidiary CIBM Bank was $1.2 million for the quarter compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2018, and $2.0 million for the six months ending June 30, 2019, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2018. Comparing the two six month periods, there was a decline in net interest income of $0.2 million due primarily to rising cost of funds, and a decline in non-interest income of $0.9 million due to lower net mortgage banking revenues and SBA gains on sale as a result of lower origination volumes. This was offset, in part, by lower non-interest expenses of $0.4 million and a $0.2 million improvement in provisions to loan losses.
- Non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets was 1.40% at June 30, 2019, versus 1.45% at December 31, 2018, and 0.94% at June 30, 2018. The increase from one year ago is primarily the result of one loan placed on non-accrual during the fourth quarter of 2018. CIB Marine’s allowance for loan losses was 1.41% at June 30, 2019, versus 1.62% at December 31, 2018, and 1.65% at June 30, 2018. The decline was primarily due to a $0.5 million charge-off of a loan that was previously reserved for.
Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, President and CEO of CIBM, commented, “Our mortgage division increased mortgage loan closings by $47 million in the second quarter versus the first quarter of 2019 and net mortgage banking revenue increased by $1.2 million over the same period. The improvements are attributable to a number of factors including seasonality, the division’s success in purchase money lending activity, a number of new hires, and lower interest rates. At the same time, our loan portfolio grew by $24 million during the quarter with contributions from all major portfolio segments, including commercial, residential, and home equity lines of credit. Our SBA loan originations continue to be softer than the prior year with our gains on sale year to date totaling $0.3 million compared to $0.7 million for the same period last year, but there is a significant pipeline developed that we expect to support higher originations and gains on sale in the quarters ahead.”
He added, “Our rising trend in cost of funds has slowed due to a number of factors, including slower total balance sheet growth in the industry and market pricing for lower future short- and mid-term interest rates. However, it continues to have an adverse effect on our net interest income growth and our net interest margin, which reported at 2.89% for the second quarter of 2019, down from 2.94% in the first quarter.
“Lastly, we concluded the offering period of the second of three planned preferred stock modified Dutch auctions in June of 2019. Of the approximately 29,475 shares of preferred stock offered for sale, approximately 2,229 shares met the criteria for repurchase laid out by the Board of Directors of CIBM and are anticipated to be accepted by CIBM for a total price of $1.6 million, pending necessary regulatory approvals. It is contemplated a discount of $0.3 million to the carrying value of preferred stock shares will be transferred to paid-in capital upon acceptance by CIBM of these offered shares. CIBM plans to settle the transactions from cash and no additional capital has been or is contemplated to be issued to provide funding for the purchases. As a reminder, a $3.5 million liability currently exists for the purchase of 4,923 preferred shares, which will settle on or before December 1, 2019, as agreed to in 2018.”
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates eleven banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.
There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.
Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:
- operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
- economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
- the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
- the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.
These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.
|CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
|Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
|At or for the
|Quarters Ended
|6 Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Selected Statement of Operations Data
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|7,078
|$
|7,015
|$
|7,009
|$
|6,798
|$
|6,387
|$
|14,093
|$
|12,396
|Interest expense
|2,256
|2,178
|2,064
|1,767
|1,406
|4,434
|2,591
|Net interest income
|4,822
|4,837
|4,945
|5,031
|4,981
|9,659
|9,805
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|(67
|)
|(158
|)
|(1,195
|)
|(13
|)
|149
|(225
|)
|23
|Net interest income after provision for
|(reversal of) loan losses
|4,889
|4,995
|6,140
|5,044
|4,832
|9,884
|9,782
|Noninterest income (1)
|2,710
|1,362
|1,546
|3,063
|2,968
|4,072
|4,800
|Noninterest expense
|6,557
|5,505
|6,415
|6,871
|6,737
|12,062
|12,561
|Income before income taxes
|1,042
|852
|1,271
|1,236
|1,063
|1,894
|2,021
|Income tax expense
|281
|229
|313
|345
|241
|510
|530
|Net income
|$
|761
|$
|623
|$
|958
|$
|891
|$
|822
|$
|1,384
|$
|1,491
|Common Share Data
|Basic net income per share (2)
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.09
|Diluted net income per share (2)
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|0.07
|0.02
|0.04
|0.04
|Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Tangible book value per share (3)
|2.97
|2.90
|2.82
|2.71
|2.58
|2.97
|2.58
|Book value per share (3)
|2.60
|2.53
|2.45
|2.34
|2.10
|2.60
|2.10
|Weighted average shares outstanding – basic
|18,290,674
|18,232,169
|18,232,169
|18,232,169
|18,209,032
|18,261,584
|18,185,641
|Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted
|33,009,983
|32,815,744
|32,757,855
|34,589,375
|36,783,724
|32,950,273
|36,664,538
|Financial Condition Data
|Total assets
|$
|708,270
|$
|702,152
|$
|721,259
|$
|723,733
|$
|694,812
|$
|708,270
|$
|694,812
|Loans
|513,755
|489,273
|491,337
|507,677
|488,762
|513,755
|488,762
|Allowance for loan losses
|(7,251
|)
|(7,865
|)
|(7,947
|)
|(8,217
|)
|(8,055
|)
|(7,251
|)
|(8,055
|)
|Investment securities
|124,784
|123,500
|121,281
|118,345
|119,571
|124,784
|119,571
|Deposits
|535,367
|542,938
|536,931
|523,729
|517,452
|535,367
|517,452
|Borrowings
|69,174
|57,220
|86,710
|104,357
|76,427
|69,174
|76,427
|Stockholders’ equity
|94,035
|92,507
|91,035
|88,993
|97,313
|94,035
|97,313
|Financial Ratios and Other Data
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin (4)
|2.89
|%
|2.94
|%
|2.89
|%
|2.97
|%
|3.15
|%
|2.92
|%
|3.18
|%
|Net interest spread (5)
|2.58
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.62
|%
|2.72
|%
|2.92
|%
|2.62
|%
|2.96
|%
|Noninterest income to average assets (6)
|1.52
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.84
|%
|1.72
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.14
|%
|1.47
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|3.72
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.82
|%
|3.99
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.82
|%
|Efficiency ratio (7)
|87.45
|%
|89.24
|%
|99.18
|%
|84.63
|%
|84.56
|%
|88.26
|%
|85.80
|%
|Earnings on average assets (8)
|0.43
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.49
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.45
|%
|Earnings on average equity (9)
|3.28
|%
|2.76
|%
|4.23
|%
|3.77
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.03
|%
|3.07
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonaccrual loans to loans (10)
|1.12
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.34
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.53
|%
|1.12
|%
|0.53
|%
|Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and
|loans 90 days or more past due and still
|accruing to total loans (10)
|1.45
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.82
|%
|1.45
|%
|0.82
|%
|Nonperforming assets, restructured loans
|and loans 90 days or more past due and still
|accruing to total assets (10)
|1.40
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.45
|%
|1.11
|%
|0.94
|%
|1.40
|%
|0.94
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans (10)
|1.41
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.65
|%
|1.41
|%
|1.65
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans,
|restructured loans and loans 90 days or
|more past due and still accruing (10)
|97.34
|%
|96.96
|%
|99.72
|%
|148.99
|%
|200.97
|%
|97.34
|%
|200.97
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized
|to average loans (10)
|0.44
|%
|(0.06
|%)
|(0.74
|%)
|(0.14
|%)
|(0.48
|%)
|0.19
|%
|-0.14
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Total equity to total assets
|13.28
|%
|13.17
|%
|12.62
|%
|12.30
|%
|14.01
|%
|13.28
|%
|14.01
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|15.32
|%
|15.56
|%
|15.34
|%
|14.43
|%
|16.40
|%
|15.32
|%
|16.40
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|14.07
|%
|14.31
|%
|14.09
|%
|13.18
|%
|15.14
|%
|14.07
|%
|15.14
|%
|Leverage capital ratio
|10.64
|%
|10.39
|%
|10.10
|%
|9.90
|%
|11.70
|%
|10.64
|%
|11.70
|%
|Other Data:
|Number of employees (full-time equivalent)
|180
|177
|183
|188
|184
|180
|184
|Number of banking facilities
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
|(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share for the second and third quarters of 2018 and the six months ended June 30, 2018 includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.1 million, $1.7 million and $0.1 million, respectively.
|(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested Restricted Stock Awards totalling 1,244,105 shares of common stock at June 30, 2019.
|(4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
|(5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
|(7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
|(8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
|(9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
|(10) Excludes loans held for sale.
|CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|(Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|8,791
|$
|8,168
|$
|13,037
|$
|10,055
|$
|9,752
|Reverse repurchase agreements
|18,347
|42,729
|58,662
|45,076
|28,403
|Securities available for sale
|122,365
|121,115
|118,926
|116,013
|117,221
|Equity securities at fair value
|2,419
|2,385
|2,355
|2,332
|2,350
|Loans held for sale
|8,450
|4,467
|4,632
|8,145
|15,407
|Loans
|513,755
|489,273
|491,337
|507,677
|488,762
|Allowance for loan losses
|(7,251
|)
|(7,865
|)
|(7,947
|)
|(8,217
|)
|(8,055
|)
|Net loans
|506,504
|481,408
|483,390
|499,460
|480,707
|Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
|2,363
|2,003
|3,172
|3,870
|2,610
|Premises and equipment, net (1)
|7,386
|7,220
|4,498
|4,409
|4,296
|Accrued interest receivable
|1,820
|1,873
|1,570
|1,858
|1,580
|Deferred tax assets, net
|20,703
|21,156
|21,422
|22,410
|22,604
|Other real estate owned, net
|2,466
|2,466
|2,486
|2,494
|2,494
|Bank owned life insurance
|4,640
|4,613
|4,590
|4,565
|4,541
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|165
|171
|176
|181
|187
|Other assets
|1,851
|2,378
|2,343
|2,865
|2,660
|Total Assets
|$
|708,270
|$
|702,152
|$
|721,259
|$
|723,733
|$
|694,812
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|62,424
|$
|62,553
|$
|63,507
|$
|69,165
|$
|72,839
|Interest-bearing demand
|32,649
|32,467
|33,660
|33,701
|32,615
|Savings
|192,133
|188,110
|181,432
|164,603
|175,343
|Time
|248,161
|259,808
|258,332
|256,260
|236,655
|Total deposits
|535,367
|542,938
|536,931
|523,729
|517,452
|Short-term borrowings
|69,174
|57,220
|86,710
|104,357
|76,427
|Accrued interest payable
|725
|727
|710
|694
|497
|Other liabilities
|8,969
|8,760
|5,873
|5,960
|3,123
|Total liabilities
|614,235
|609,645
|630,224
|634,740
|597,499
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000
|authorized shares; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 42,955 shares of series A and 3,380 shares of series B; convertible; aggregate liquidation preference- $46.3 million
|39,384
|39,384
|39,384
|39,384
|50,107
|Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000
|authorized shares; 18,455,610 issued shares; 18,244,563 outstanding shares
|18,543
|18,456
|18,456
|18,454
|18,454
|Capital surplus
|160,991
|160,930
|160,815
|160,716
|158,903
|Accumulated deficit
|(124,412
|)
|(125,173
|)
|(125,796
|)
|(126,754
|)
|(127,140
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
|63
|(556
|)
|(1,290
|)
|(2,273
|)
|(2,477
|)
|Treasury stock 221,902 shares at cost
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|(534
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|94,035
|92,507
|91,035
|88,993
|97,313
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|708,270
|$
|702,152
|$
|721,259
|$
|723,733
|$
|694,812
|(1) The adoption of the new lease accounting standards effective January 1, 2019 resulted in $2.8 million of right of use assets being recorded in premise and equipment, net and a corresponding liability in other liabilities.
|CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|At or for the
|Quarters Ended
|6 Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest Income
|Loans
|$
|5,811
|$
|5,693
|$
|5,686
|$
|5,638
|$
|5,372
|$
|11,504
|$
|10,497
|Loans held for sale
|97
|85
|86
|112
|117
|182
|190
|Securities
|868
|804
|828
|720
|720
|1,672
|1,495
|Other investments
|302
|433
|409
|328
|178
|735
|214
|Total interest income
|7,078
|7,015
|7,009
|6,798
|6,387
|14,093
|12,396
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|1,949
|1,805
|1,547
|1,343
|1,038
|3,754
|1,986
|Short-term borrowings
|307
|373
|517
|424
|368
|680
|605
|Total interest expense
|2,256
|2,178
|2,064
|1,767
|1,406
|4,434
|2,591
|Net interest income
|4,822
|4,837
|4,945
|5,031
|4,981
|9,659
|9,805
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|(67
|)
|(158
|)
|(1,195
|)
|(13
|)
|149
|(225
|)
|23
|Net interest income after provision for
|(reversal of) loan losses
|4,889
|4,995
|6,140
|5,044
|4,832
|9,884
|9,782
|Noninterest Income
|Deposit service charges
|95
|83
|79
|105
|110
|178
|221
|Other service fees
|29
|20
|31
|30
|40
|49
|74
|Mortgage Banking revenue, net
|2,148
|978
|1,057
|1,760
|2,155
|3,126
|3,529
|Other income
|179
|165
|143
|173
|153
|344
|285
|Net gains (losses) on sale of securities available for sale
|0
|0
|0
|(7
|)
|0
|0
|22
|Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities
|34
|30
|23
|(18
|)
|(18
|)
|64
|(57
|)
|Net gains on sale of assets
|225
|86
|213
|1,020
|528
|311
|726
|Total noninterest income
|2,710
|1,362
|1,546
|3,063
|2,968
|4,072
|4,800
|Noninterest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|4,445
|3,687
|4,206
|4,514
|4,682
|8,132
|8,738
|Equipment
|353
|335
|364
|351
|337
|688
|648
|Occupancy and premises
|437
|456
|423
|378
|422
|893
|839
|Data Processing
|160
|166
|169
|184
|162
|326
|316
|Federal deposit insurance
|66
|82
|74
|51
|48
|148
|97
|Professional services
|207
|140
|270
|623
|290
|347
|456
|Telephone and data communication
|83
|78
|86
|78
|79
|161
|157
|Insurance
|52
|53
|47
|60
|63
|105
|124
|Other expense
|754
|508
|776
|632
|654
|1,262
|1,186
|Total noninterest expense
|6,557
|5,505
|6,415
|6,871
|6,737
|12,062
|12,561
|Income from operations
|before income taxes
|1,042
|852
|1,271
|1,236
|1,063
|1,894
|2,021
|Income tax expense
|281
|229
|313
|345
|241
|510
|530
|Net income
|761
|623
|958
|891
|822
|1,384
|1,491
|Preferred stock dividend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Discount from repurchase of preferred shares
|0
|0
|0
|1,703
|105
|0
|105
|Net income allocated to
|common stockholders
|$
|761
|$
|623
|$
|958
|$
|2,594
|$
|927
|$
|1,384
|$
|1,596