SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties, today announced its participation in the following June investor events.

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference, Boston, MA – June 5, 2024: Rory Riggs, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, will host a presentation beginning at 1:50 p.m. ET (10:50 a.m. PT). A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the link below:

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel89/cbus/2099832

Bank of America AgTech Conference, Virtual – June 6, 2024: Mr. Riggs and Peter Beetham, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer will host a presentation beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). Interested parties should contact their host representative.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses gene editing to develop and license traits to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus’ focus is productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops with large acreage such as canola, corn, rice, soybean, and wheat. Cibus is a technology leader in high throughput gene editing technology that enables Cibus to develop and commercialize plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Cibus has developed a pipeline of five productivity traits including important traits for Pod Shatter Reduction, Sclerotinia (disease) resistance, and weed management. Its initial traits for Pod Shatter Reduction and weed management are in commercial development with leading seed companies such as Nuseed Americas Inc. in Canola as well as Nutrien Ltd. and Interoc S.A. in Rice in the United States and Latin America. Its other pipeline traits including Sclerotinia resistance are in advanced greenhouse and field trials stages.

