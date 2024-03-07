SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural biotechnology company that uses proprietary gene editing technologies to develop plant traits (or specific genetic characteristics) in seeds, today announced that the company will report fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Cibus’ management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that day to discuss the financial results and other company updates.

Title: Cibus, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Event Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Participant Numbers: +1-877-704-4453 (U.S.), +1-201-389-0920 (International)

Event Link: https://investor.cibus.com/events

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available through Thursday, April 4, 2024 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S.), +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay passcode: 13743898.

A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under “News & Events” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, investor.cibus.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days after the event.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in Gene Edited Productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses gene editing to develop and license traits to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus’ focus is productivity traits for the major global crops such as canola, rice, soybean, and wheat. Cibus is a technology leader in high throughput gene editing technology that enables Cibus to develop and commercialize plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Using its Trait Machine Process, Cibus has developed a pipeline of five productivity traits including important traits for pod shatter reduction, Sclerotinia resistance and weed management. Its initial traits for pod shatter reduction and weed management are developed in collaborations with leading seed companies. Its other pipeline traits including Sclerotinia resistance are in advanced greenhouse and field trial stages.

Cibus Contacts:

Investor Relations

Karen Troeber

[email protected]

858-450-2636

Jeff Sonnek – ICR

[email protected]

Media Relations

Colin Sanford

[email protected]

203-918-4347