SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX) (the Company), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that the Company effected a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, at a ratio of 1-for-20. The effective time of the reverse stock split will be 5 p.m. ET on April 23, 2024. The Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis commencing upon market open on April 24, 2024.