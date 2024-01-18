CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTCQB:CWSFF) (“Cielo” or the “Company”), a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company, announces today that management has decided to proceed with a previously announced share consolidation (the “Consolidation”) on the basis of one pre-Consolidation common share of Cielo for every fifteen post-Consolidation common shares of Cielo.