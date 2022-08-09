Cincinnati Welcomes Gravity Diagnostics to Naming-Rights Deal at Nippert Stadium

Gravity Club at Nippert Stadium West Pavilion (300) Club Level

Cincinnati, Ohio, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gravity Diagnostics, a clinical laboratory company in Northern Kentucky, has partnered with the University of Cincinnati for a five-year naming rights contract on the West Pavilion (300) Club Level at Nippert Stadium.

Gravity Diagnostics is naming the club level after Gravity+, which is their transformative, innovative, personalized health care company with exciting things launching later this year.

“We are extremely grateful for Tony Remington, CEO and Co-founder, Julie Brazil, COO, and Co-founder, and Gravity Diagnostics for this generous gift,” Director of Athletics John Cunningham said. “Their assistance during such a challenging time helped keep us safe and put our student-athletes in the best position to succeed. Gravity’s commitment to the Bearcats community will play a significant role in each of our futures, and we are eager to continue this momentum.”



The area formerly held the Scholarship Club name. Gravity has held a strong bond with UC since Fall 2020 when it performed a large percentage of the department’s COVID tests. In addition to the five-year deal, the company has donated $50,000 to the Next Level Success Fund.

“Gravity is proud to partner with the University of Cincinnati and their athletics department,” Remington said. “Over the last three years, we have hired over 400 people, many of whom are UC graduates. These graduates have been a huge part of our success. We also highly value athletics and the role they play in terms of teaching student-athletes life skills that prepare them for the workforce after they graduate.”



The Next Level Success Fund, part of the $100 million Day One Ready campaign, was created to provide the necessary resources for UC’s student-athlete support.

“We are excited to play our part and contribute to providing the necessary resources for students. UC is a part of our community,” said Remington.

About Gravity+

Gravity+ is leading innovation in healthcare by connecting everyday people and organizations to the health insights they need to experience a better quality of life. Gravity+ provides personalized at-home test results through a simple, intuitive experience that empowers individuals to own their health.

Learn more at gravityplus.com.

About Day One Ready

As a significant part of the university’s Next, Now Campaign, UC Athletics’ Day One Ready Campaign is a $100 million fundraising initiative that’s focused on achieving Next Level Success in our new conference. With your support for signature facilities, student-athlete wellness and championship readiness, the Bearcats won’t just be prepared to compete on their first official day in the Big 12.

