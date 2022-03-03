CinCor Pharma to Present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases, today announced that its management team will present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference taking place March 15-17, 2022.
|Event:
|32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference
|Presentation:
|Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10 am EST
Management will also meet with investors during the event. Investors interested in meeting with the CinCor management team during the conference should contact their Oppenheimer & Co. representative.
About CinCor
CinCor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, a highly selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases.
Contacts:
Terry Coelho
CinCor Pharma, Inc.
EVP, CFO and CBDO
Investors:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
ir@CinCor.com
- Phillips Edison & Company to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference - March 3, 2022
- Windstream Wholesale Partners with Infinera to Build Next-Generation Optical Infrastructure - March 3, 2022
- Author George Karp’s ‘THREATS: A Humorous Commentary on the Dangers That Faced 20th Century America’ Now Available on Amazon - March 3, 2022