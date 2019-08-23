Cinedigm Acquires North American Rights to Papa Octopus’ BADLAND

Breaking News
Kevin Makely, Academy Award® Winner Mira Sorvino, 2020 Academy Award® Honorary Winner Wes Studi, Academy Award® Nominee Bruce Dern & Grammy® Award Nominee Trace Adkins Star In This Gritty Tale of the American West

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that it has acquired all North American Distribution rights to Papa Octopus’ BADLAND, a western starring Kevin Makely (Big Legend), Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite), Trace Adkins (Hickok, I Can Only Imagine), Bruce Dern (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood), Tony Todd (The Final Destination), Wes Studi (The Last of the Mohicans) and Jeff Fahey (“Lost”).

Written and directed by Justin Lee (Any Bullet Will Do), BADLAND is set in the unincorporated areas of the West, where renegade factions have replaced law and order. In the ashes of the Civil War, one of the first African American Senators (Todd) commissions hardened Detective Matthias Breecher (Makely) with the impossible task of hunting down a trio of war criminals (Adkins, Dern and Fahey) who have eluded capture for more than a decade.

“Boasting beautiful cinematography and a striking visual style, BADLAND is a thrilling, cinematic throwback to classic westerns.  Film fans will revel in the hero’s quest for justice, the ruthless villains, the panoramic vistas and old West settings,” said Melody Fowler, Vice-President of Acquisitions for Cinedigm. “Along with the exciting stand-offs, fist fights and shoot outs, the film delivers a terrifically entertaining showcase for all of its veteran actors.”

“We set out to capture the true essence of the Spaghetti Western for the modern audience: no CGI, no squibs, no stunt doubles,” said Producer Kevin Makely. “Mathias Breecher is the epitome of every classic gunslinger rolled into one, with a touch of Rambo. This was our first time working with Director of Photography Idan Menin, whose eye for dramatic lighting and meticulous attention to every detail was instrumental in capturing the beauty and grit of a classic Western.”

BADLAND was produced by Shawn Nightingale and Kevin Makely. Co-producers include Lara Cuddy and Todd A. Robinson with Jennifer Ambrose as Executive Producer. Original score by Jared Forman (“Hell on Wheels”).

ABOUT PAPA OCTOPUS

Papa Octopus is a power house of creative souls in the world of independent film. Led by CEO Kevin Makely and President Shawn Nightingale, they specialize in high concept, location-based genre films.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adjusting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

