Cinedigm and Jungo TV’s Popular Combat Go and Hallypop Networks Are Available Now On Sinclair Broadcast Group’s STIRR Streaming Service

Martial Arts and Asian Pop Culture Networks’ In-Demand Offerings Continue Expanding Distribution Onto New Platforms

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) and the leading international entertainment distribution network Jungo TV announced today the launch of their digital-first linear channels— Jungo TV’s flagship sports network Combat Go and the K-Pop-led global Asian pop culture network Hallypop, on STIRR, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s (NASDAQ: SBGI) free, ad-supported linear channel streaming service. Combat Go and Hallypop are available now, joining fellow Cinedigm networks CONtv and Dove Channel, which launched on STIRR earlier this year.

Combat Go, created by Jungo TV CEO George Chung, a five-time karate champion and inductee in the Black Belt Hall of Fame, presents curated content selected by martial arts experts, featuring original docuseries, fight events and martial arts movies. Through its partnership with FITE.TV, the network covers combat events from around the globe including MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing, and highlights promotions such as RIZIN, Kunlun Fights, and Ring of Honor. The network recently announced a global content partnership with Black Belt Magazine, the top martial arts magazine.

Hallypop, in partnership with Korean media giant SBS International, is a global television network connecting fans through Asian pop culture, putting the spotlight on music, lifestyle and entertainment. Highlights include the top-rated K-pop variety show Inkigayo, featuring appearances and performances by BTS, Big Bang, IKON, Girls Generation, and more, Running Man, pitting K-pop and K-Drama stars against each other in epic missions; and the interactive music series After School Club.

STIRR puts the power back in the viewer’s hands, delivering ad-supported content combining the best of local and national news, sports, and entertainment. The STIRR app is easily accessible on iOS and Android devices, as well as Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, and online at www.STIRR.com. STIRR users can now enjoy programming offerings from Combat Go including global martial arts competition and lifestyle content, and Asian pop culture including K-pop, lifestyle, and entertainment from Hallypop.

“Cinedigm is proud to further our partnership with the innovative STIRR platform, following the positive reception that CONtv and Dove Channel received earlier this year,” said Erick Opeka, Cinedigm’s President of Digital Networks. “Now, STIRR viewers can enjoy Combat Go and Hallypop’s extensive libraries anytime, anywhere, giving them full access to the absolute best martial arts programming from across the globe, as well as a wide variety of hit films, series, music and more featuring appearances and performances from Asia’s brightest stars. We look forward to building on the success we established earlier this year, as we continue to provide STIRR users with even more high-quality premium content that they cannot find anywhere else.

“I am proud of Jungo TV’s ability to democratize access to high-quality mixed martial arts and K-Pop fans across the country by bringing free ad supported high-quality video content into our living rooms,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz, co-founder of Jungo TV.

“Combat sports and K-Pop are the fastest growing entertainment verticals in the world and we are proud to be leading the industry in giving audiences access to some of the world’s greatest entertainment properties,” said George Chung, CEO of Jungo TV. “Thanks to our great partners Cinedigm, SBS, FITE.TV, and STIRR, our networks and offerings continue to become available to more and more people across the globe.”

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

ABOUT JUNGO TV

Launched in 2016, Jungo TV (“Jungo”) is the leading international entertainment distribution network, recognized for its leading-edge technical and digital distribution capabilities for major media networks across the fast moving OTT universe. Jungo’s owned and operated networks include Combat Go, a 24/7 martial arts digital channel; Hallypop, a global Asian pop culture TV network; and Front Row Channel, a 24/7 digital network that features concerts from the world’s top contemporary music artists. Jungo TV was founded by Dr. Mehmet Oz, the renowned cardio-thoracic surgeon and Emmy® Award-winning host of the “Dr. Oz Show”; Nasser J. Kazeminy, entrepreneur, business leader, philanthropist and Chairman of NJK Holding; Sandy Climan, CEO of Entertainment Media Ventures with and longtime Hollywood deal maker; and Jungo TV CEO George Chung, international content expert and entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.jungotv.com and connect with Jungo TV on Facebook.

About STIRR

STIRR, a free, ad-supported linear TV channel streaming service with access to some of the most popular live local news, fan favorite TV shows and digital-first channel brands. For more information, visit www.STIRR.com.

