Cinedigm Corp. Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1)

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cinedigm Corp. (“Cinedigm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CIDM) received formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), which requires the Company’s common stock to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was at $1.00 per share or greater for the prior 10 consecutive business days.

Nasdaq had previously notified the Company of its non-compliance with Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) on October 11, 2019, following 30 consecutive business days for which the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock did not meet the $1.00 per share minimum requirement.

