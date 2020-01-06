Breaking News
Cinedigm Further Expands Distribution Footprint, Launching Several Popular Networks on the Global OTT Streaming Service DistroTV

The Agreement Brings Cinedigm Outlets CONtv, Dove Channel, Bambu, Comedy Dynamics, COMBAT GO, Hallypop & More to DistroTV

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today a partnership with global OTT streaming service DistroTV to bring eight of the Company’s popular networks—the fanspace-based outlet CONtv and CONtv Anime, the family-focused Dove Channel, and the fact-based Docurama, as well as Chinese pop culture channel BAMBU, stand-up special supplier Comedy Dynamics, combat sports hub COMBAT GO, and global Asian pop culture community HallyPop—to the free-to-use platform’s programming roster.

With the move, Cinedigm becomes one of the first major partners to join forces with the rapidly growing free streaming platform—further expanding the Company’s robust footprint, which already includes worldwide distribution on the industry’s top streaming services and devices. The block of channels is slated to debut on DistroTV this month.

An offshoot of international tech company DistroScale, DistroTV provides premium content designed to feed the passions and spark the curiosities of a globally-minded audience. Forging partnerships with producers and distributors across the world, DistroTV offers a diverse range of programming options covering sports, news, entertainment, travel, film, television, fashion, fitness, music and more in live, linear, and on-demand formats. DistroTV is available for free on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku devices.

“As one of the first major partners of the DistroTV streaming service, Cinedigm is once again breaking new ground—expanding our distribution footprint event further with the launch of eight of our most popular networks on the growing entertainment platform,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s General Manager of Digital Networks. “DistroTV and Cinedigm share a similar vision of redefining the traditional television experience and putting the power back in the hands of the user. This agreement plays an integral role in our mission to deliver our unique channels and programming to viewers all across the globe, opening up our eclectic offerings to a whole new audience. We look forward to supplying DistroTV with more of the same top-quality content that our networks are known for.”

“We are thrilled to team with Cinedigm and to deliver their exciting suite of channels,” said Navdeep Saini, CEO and Founder of DistroTV parent company DistroScale.  “The quality and variety of their content fits perfectly with our global free streaming platform DistroTV.”

About Cinedigm
Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

About DistroTV
DistroTV is a streaming service operated by DistroScale, which takes a video-as-a-service platform approach to help publishers, advertisers and content creators leverage and monetize the massive shift to video without having to invest in infrastructure. More than 4,000 media properties depend on DistroScale’s comprehensive solutions to engage over 250 million users around the world on a range of platforms from mobile to desktop to OTT. DistroScale is a global company with headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area and offices in New York City, London and India. For more information, visit www.distroscale.com.

Press Contact for CIDM:
Cindy Ronzoni
[email protected]

Press Contact for DistroTV:
Kent Rees
DistroScale/DistroTV
917-647-1605
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
