Cinedigm Network’s Newly Launched The Bob Ross Channel Is Now Available On Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Free Streaming Service, STIRR

Cinedigm Continues To Expand Its Channel Portfolio Into Free Ad-Supported Television Services

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced the launch of the Bob Ross Channel on STIRR, an ad-supported, live and on-demand streaming service. The channel is now live and can be accessed on STIRR via iOS and Android devices, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and online at www.STIRR.com .

The Bob Ross Channel will showcase the series’ memorable moments and incredible paintings, featuring approximately 380 classic episodes and delivering hours of quality entertainment that is enjoyable for the whole family. As part of Cinedigm’s agreement with Bob Ross, Inc., Cinedigm will also produce and distribute special messages of support for public television on the channel, as well as spots highlighting official Bob Ross painting products, and Bob Ross Certified Instructors.

Cinedigm continues to focus on bringing well-established brands and film & television content from leading content owners into the growing free ad-supported television marketplace.

“We are thrilled to bring the iconic Bob Ross to even more fans through this partnership with Stirr,” said Erick Opeka, Cinedigm’s President of Digital Networks. “Through our partnership with the Bob Ross company, we aim to leverage our broad reach and expertise within the OTT space to extend the legacy created by Bob Ross.”

For 31 seasons, beloved painter, art instructor, and TV host Bob Ross captivated millions of viewers around the globe with his EMMY-winning hit series The Joy of Painting. The show first ran on public television stations in the United States, from 1983 to 1994, and has continued to broadcast on more than 150 public TV channels and Create TV. Distributed by APT Worldwide, Ross’ programs are also available in many countries ranging from the UK to Thailand, on airline flights and other platforms.

Though Ross passed away in 1995, his legacy lives on as the series continues to enthrall and inspire new generations of viewers — amassing a combined total of more than 5.5 million social media followers, as well as 5.6 million unique views on Twitch, nearly one million hours of The Joy of Painting consumed on Hulu, and an hour-long YouTube special that attracted over 2.5 million viewers.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For twenty years, Cinedigm (CIDM) has been at the forefront of the digital transformation of entertainment. Today, Cinedigm continues that mission by providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Our content aggregation and distribution services power the world’s leading digital platforms and retailers. Cinedigm’s Digital Networks group provides channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .

ABOUT STIRR

STIRR is a free ad-supported streaming service featuring a mix of live local news, TV shows, movies, sports and lifestyle programming. Each week, STIRR delivers more than 2,400 hours of live local news, 100 linear channels and more than 5,000 hours of video on demand movies and TV series. The STIRR app is available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Apple TV as well as iOS and Android devices or at www.STIRR.com. Based in Santa Monica, CA, STIRR is a first of its kind OTT service created, owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcasting Group.