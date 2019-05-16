Cinedigm to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that management will present at three upcoming investor conferences:

• Needham Emerging Technology Conference, at 8:20 a.m. ET on May 21, 2019 in New York, NY.

• 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference at 11:00 a.m. PT on May 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA.

• 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational at 10:00 a.m. PT on June 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at any of these conferences, please contact representatives at each firm. Alternatively, contact James Carbonara, Hayden IR at [email protected]

Since inception, Cinedigm has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adjusting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .