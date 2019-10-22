Breaking News
Home / Top News / Cinedigm’s Chinese Entertainment Channel BAMBU Launches Today on CONtv

Cinedigm’s Chinese Entertainment Channel BAMBU Launches Today on CONtv

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that their Chinese entertainment channel BAMBU is launching a linear channel preview release today on its widely-popular CONtv digital network.

BAMBU provides viewers with a unique and innovative experience specializing in content previously unavailable to American audiences. With a primary focus on Millennial and Gen Z viewers, BAMBU offers curated programming that spans far beyond typical martial arts dramas, putting the spotlight on a diverse roster featuring modern action epics, intense serials, romantic comedies, sci-fi favorites, pulse-pounding horror, and fantasy adventure sagas, as well as music and reality series—all coming together to form the only complete Chinese entertainment platform in the United States. The channel’s content is constantly being refreshed and refined based on audience demand.

BAMBU viewers can enjoy a wide selection of films featuring Jackie Chan in the 2017 fantasy Namiya, Ziyi Zhang in the 2013 spy farce My Lucky Star, the sci-fi mystery Battle Of Memories, supernatural rom-com Beautiful Accident, road trip comedy Breakup Buddies, the noir-inspired crime epic Cock And Bull, tense cat-and-mouse thriller The Devotion Of Suspect X, the father-and-son drama Lost And Love, and many more, as well as popular programs such as Journey To The West, the most-watched television show in Chinese history; current hit Diamond Lover; and the acclaimed documentary series A Bite Of China, among others.

Bambu can be found on CONtv within the Live TV option. The CONtv service is available at www.contv.com and on iOS, Android, Roku and many Vizio televisions. Bambu will be rolling out to OEMs, Telcos, and other platforms in the coming quarters.

CONtv is a premier digital entertainment network that includes horror, sci-fi, and fantasy genre programming in its schedule. The channel presents viewers with unprecedented access to live programming and a growing roster of genre-focused films; retro television series; and a greatly expanded catalog of highly-lauded anime titles. CONtv highlights include HighlanderAttack Of The Killer TomatoesMXCSealab 2021Destroy All MonstersYu-Gi-Oh!, and Deltora Quest, as well as curated blocks such as “MXC Mondays,” “Saturday Morning Cartoons,” and “Flashback Fridays,” among others. In addition, CONtv is one of the largest digital comics destinations, with nearly 10,000 issues, including graphic novels such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Boys, Transformers, Star Trek, Judge Dredd, Bloodshot, Bob’s Burgers and Vampirella.

ABOUT CINEDIGM
Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

Contact:
Jill Calcaterra
[email protected]
310-466-5135

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.