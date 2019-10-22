Cinedigm’s Chinese Entertainment Channel BAMBU Launches Today on CONtv

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that their Chinese entertainment channel BAMBU is launching a linear channel preview release today on its widely-popular CONtv digital network.

BAMBU provides viewers with a unique and innovative experience specializing in content previously unavailable to American audiences. With a primary focus on Millennial and Gen Z viewers, BAMBU offers curated programming that spans far beyond typical martial arts dramas, putting the spotlight on a diverse roster featuring modern action epics, intense serials, romantic comedies, sci-fi favorites, pulse-pounding horror, and fantasy adventure sagas, as well as music and reality series—all coming together to form the only complete Chinese entertainment platform in the United States. The channel’s content is constantly being refreshed and refined based on audience demand.

BAMBU viewers can enjoy a wide selection of films featuring Jackie Chan in the 2017 fantasy Namiya, Ziyi Zhang in the 2013 spy farce My Lucky Star, the sci-fi mystery Battle Of Memories, supernatural rom-com Beautiful Accident, road trip comedy Breakup Buddies, the noir-inspired crime epic Cock And Bull, tense cat-and-mouse thriller The Devotion Of Suspect X, the father-and-son drama Lost And Love, and many more, as well as popular programs such as Journey To The West, the most-watched television show in Chinese history; current hit Diamond Lover; and the acclaimed documentary series A Bite Of China, among others.

Bambu can be found on CONtv within the Live TV option. The CONtv service is available at www.contv.com and on iOS, Android, Roku and many Vizio televisions. Bambu will be rolling out to OEMs, Telcos, and other platforms in the coming quarters.

CONtv is a premier digital entertainment network that includes horror, sci-fi, and fantasy genre programming in its schedule. The channel presents viewers with unprecedented access to live programming and a growing roster of genre-focused films; retro television series; and a greatly expanded catalog of highly-lauded anime titles. CONtv highlights include Highlander, Attack Of The Killer Tomatoes, MXC, Sealab 2021, Destroy All Monsters, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Deltora Quest, as well as curated blocks such as “MXC Mondays,” “Saturday Morning Cartoons,” and “Flashback Fridays,” among others. In addition, CONtv is one of the largest digital comics destinations, with nearly 10,000 issues, including graphic novels such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Boys, Transformers, Star Trek, Judge Dredd, Bloodshot, Bob’s Burgers and Vampirella.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adapting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com .