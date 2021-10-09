Cine+Más SF announces the 13th San Francisco Latino Film Festival

Calle De La Resistencia 13TH San Francisco Latino Film Festival

— October 1, 2021 / Opening Night – Roxie Theater (San Francisco) —

— October 1-17, 2021 / Virtual Film Fest (California, National) —

What: 13th San Francisco Latino Film Festival

Where online: cinemas2021.eventive.org

Where: Roxie Theater- San Francisco – Oct 1, 3, 10, 17. Filmmakers in attendance.

When: October 1-17, 2021

INFO: www.cinemassf.org or call 415-754-9580.

Photos, trailers, and online screeners available upon request. Interviews with filmmakers can be coordinated.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cine+Mas SF presents the 13th San Francisco Latino Film Festival (SFLFF) as a hybrid festival online and in-person at the Roxie Theater from October 1st through October 17th, 2021.

The SFLFF program includes award-winning and critically acclaimed documentary, narrative, feature, and short films from throughout the Americas, the United States, Spain, and Portugal. 108 films in all representing 22 countries. Online forums for filmmakers and virtual Q&As will provide cinephiles with some additional opportunities to hear from the creators themselves. At a time when visibility of Latinos in film is nearly absent, the SFLFF provides audiences to see themselves reflected in the works presented—both on-screen and behind the camera. Programming is diverse with films of artistic and cultural merit.

The SFLFF program will be available on-demand starting October 1st and opening with an in-person screening of ‘Calle de La Resistencia’, a Bay Area premiere, written and directed by Milton Carrero and Denise Blasor. The film is centered around Puerto Ricans attempting to gain unity and dignity after Hurricane Maria in 2017. The film includes 20 original songs written and composed by Milton Carrero. The music and entirety of the film capture the powerful protests against the former governor, Ricardo Rosselló. The film and stage production capture the resolve of the people to demand change, dignity, and a better government. It’s a passionate and entertaining film produced during the pandemic.

“The festival season is always an exciting time for us. We are adapting to the current circumstances and bringing a program that we hope film lovers will enjoy at home and on the limited in-person showings. COVID and the various social movements in the USA and Latin America have been a thematic inspiration for writers and filmmakers. It was reflected in the bumper number of submissions that we received this year. In many ways, watching these films provides us with an escape to see some of the world that we can’t currently travel to and is easily accessible,” said festival director Lucho Ramirez.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

SFLFF will premiere several films including:

Charlotte, directed by Simon Franco and stars Angela Molina (Blancanieves, Broken Embraces), a road trip comedy set in Argentina about an actress who in the twilight of her career will reinvent herself;

Backstreet to the American Dream (USA), a documentary by Patricia Nazario and Dolores Huerta, the film goes into food truck culture in Los Angeles captured through the lens of different beginnings; those between American business owners and Mexican immigrants;

The Restoration (Peru) – A comedic narrative where a grown man tricks his bed-ridden mother and sells her house because the market is too good. He continues the lie by recreating the exact same bedroom. It is directed and written by Alonso Llosa;

Negra (Mexico) An Afro-Latina narrative feature, closely following the journey of five women overcoming racism, stereotypes, and self-acceptance while living in southern Mexico. It is directed and written by Medhim Tewolde;

Shadow Weavers (USA) – This documentary brings attention to the cultural bonds in clothing that come from the Peruvian Andes, where secret messages are encoded in all the clothing. It’s a film directed by a former San Francisco resident Erica Nguyen.

La Manplesa: An Uprising Remembered (USA) by Ellie Walton cast a light on a little-known rebellion in Washington DC back in 1991 where Salvadoran immigrants took to the streets in response to the killing of a man at the hands of police.

The festival closes with Jaguar Man (Brazil) by Brazilian director Vinicius Reis, a drama about a gas company executive forced into early retirement and into a slower pace of life away from Rio de Janeiro and closer to the mysteries of the rainforest.

There are 9 short film programs with migration stories both fictional and short-form documentaries; other genres include fantasy, drama, LGBTQ, comedy, and horror.

The Local Artist Profiles Shorts Program includes – The Keeper of the Fire directed by David L. Brown and Raymond Telles, presents the life and work of activist poet Alejandro Murgia of San Francisco. Living Altars, a production from Los Cenzontles Cultural Arts Academy, is an experimental mixed folk arts film with artists Astrid Do-Rodriguez and Eli Reyes wearing their Day of the Dead/ Dia de Los Muertos altars; a performance art response to COVID gatherings.

Cine+Mas SF welcomes community collaborators, sponsors, and donors. Sponsors of the current season include Xfinity, McDonald’s, KQED, Union Bank, and the Roxie Theater.

About Cine+Más SF:

Cine+Más SF contributes to the Bay Area’s active and diverse arts scene through the San Francisco Latino Film Festival, year-round programming, and special events centered on the celebration of Latino arts including the visual, performance, and literary arts. The Cine+Más San Francisco Latino Film Festival is made possible with the generous contributions of sponsors and individual donors. www.cinemassf.org

About the San Francisco Latino Film Festival:

SFLFF is a volunteer-run and produced program. Its mission is to showcase the work of emerging and established filmmakers from the US, Latin America, and Spain; to increase cultural opportunities for the community; to create a cultural exchange between Latinos and non-Latinos alike within the community and across borders. For additional program information please visit www.cinemassf.org or call 415-754-9580. Join us on Twitter @SFCine , Facebook @LatinoFilmFestival , or Instagram @CineMas_SF

Monica Ramirez,

Cine+Más SF

415.754.9580

publicity@cinemassf.org