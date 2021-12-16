Cinturion Participates at Expo 2020 Dubai UAE

Breaking News
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cinturion Corp Ltd. a global provider of scalable, subsea and terrestrial capacity-based network solutions spanning India, the Middle East and Europe, is excited to announce their participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest event ever staged in the Middle East. Expo 2020 brings together over 200 participants from around the world with the common goal of supporting advancements in education, technology, and innovations that will shape the future and unlock new opportunities.

On January 13, 2022, Cinturion along with their partner GCCIA (Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority) will participate in a panel discussion session on the topics of global communications networks, the latest communications technologies, and the investment opportunities offered by GCCIA.

GCCIA along with other Telcom specialists will address:

  • The evaluation of connectivity in MENA region over the past years.
  • The potential of terrestrial cable in GCC and the opportunities it brings for the Hyperscale’s / Cloud companies as well as large enterprises.
  • The challenges in communication technologies for long terrestrial cable and how to overcome the challenge. 

Cinturion will have the opportunity to reveal their TEAS – Trans Europe Asia System. The most advanced new-build network that will fulfill demand for an open-access system with the lowest latency and most diverse routes between India, the Middle East & Europe. TEAS will provide much needed capacity, speed, and redundancy to companies in the region, particularly new data centers as well as content and cloud service providers.

TEAS network consists of two diverse connections across the Mediterranean Sea, continuing with two diverse paths inter-linking the Middle East, with multiple routes across the Arabian Peninsula, and a route through the Gulf of Aqaba and the Red Sea. This first new dual path (subsea and terrestrial) system of its kind will provide geographic routes between Pescara, Italy and Marseille, France and Mumbai, India. TEAS will enable new services with its unique and robust optical capabilities to support modern Data Center deployments, bringing broadband and ultra-low latency access to European, Middle East and Indian markets. When complete, TEAS will offer individual fiber ownership and open a new passage for internet traffic to a broad range of customers.

For information on GCCIA contact Alaa Rahma, Email: arahma@gccia.com.sa
Go to https://www.gccia.com.sa for further information.

For Cinturion and TEAS sales contact Bill Marra, bmarra@cinturiongroup.com. Media contact Lisa Cruise, lcruise@cinturiongroup.com.

