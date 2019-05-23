CIO Conference: Driving the Digital Roadmap to a Customer-Centric Enterprise Will Power the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming Atlanta CIO Summit

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

HMG Strategy’s 2019 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Discover from fellow CIOs and technology executives successful practices for driving digital transformation strategies and fostering the customer-centric enterprise.

Discover from fellow CIOs and technology executives successful practices for driving digital transformation strategies and fostering the customer-centric enterprise.

Top technology executives speaking at the 2019 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include Anthony Dupree, CIO & CISO, CareerBuilder; Jay Ferro, CIO, Quikrete; Jason James, CIO, Optima Healthcare Solutions; Teresa Miquelarena, Global Director, Intelligent Automation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Harry Moseley, CIO, Zoom; and William VanCuren, SVP & CIO, NCR Corporation

ATLANTA, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Savvy CIOs and technology executives work closely with the CEO and the executive team in identifying how the confluence of digital technologies, process transformation and people can be unified to enhance the customer experience, create new customer-focused business models and gain a competitive edge. The courageous leadership and soft skills required to drive the cultural transformation needed to succeed in the digital era will be the focal point of the discussion at the 2019 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit, produced by HMG Strategy, taking place at the St. Regis Atlanta on August 15, 2019.

With competition and market disruption at all-time highs, CIOs and technology executive need to think more innovatively to help the business to succeed,” said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy’s President and CEO. “To enable the enterprise to capitalize on its digital strategies, CIOs must partner closely with the CEO and the Board to identify and execute on opportunities for business transformation.”

The Atlanta Summit will open with an HMG Lead-Innovate-Disrupt Tech Talk featuring Harry Moseley, CIO at Zoom. Harry will share his views on the future of work and collaboration along with Zoom’s unique culture of caring, building trust and achieving customer happiness. This will be followed by an HMG Lead-Innovate-Disrupt Tech Talk given by Dan Puterbaugh, Director, Strategic Development, Document Cloud at Adobe.

Other engaging sessions will include:

  • A panel of top-tier technology executives who will share opportunities for leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, data analytics and IoT—and how these technologies can help create competitive advantage and accelerate time to market.
  • A briefing by a Lenovo executive.
  • The presentation of HMG Strategy’s 2019 Technology Executives to Watch Awards to Vish Narendra, VP & CIO, Graphic Packaging Corporation and William VanCuren, SVP & CIO at NCR Corporation.
  • A panel of high-level search executives who will offer advice for technology leaders to strengthen their personal brands, attract top talent and become boardroom-ready.
  • A briefing by a RingCentral executive.
  • A panel of top-tier CIOs and CISOs who will offer straight talk around mitigation strategies and advanced threat protection approaches that are working today while positioning their organizations for agility and innovation.
  • A panel of leading technology executives who will discuss the steps that they and other industry innovators are taking to work with CEOs and boards to drive digital strategies and foster a customer-centric culture.

Presenting Partners at the Atlanta CIO Summit include Adobe, Lenovo, RingCentral and Zoom. Platinum Partners include Zendesk. Gold Partners include Pure Storage, Rubrik and Zerto. The Supporting Partner is Ivanti. The Breakfast Partner is Slalom. The Digital Partner of the Year is Adobe. The Digital Cybersecurity Partner of the Year is SecurityScorecard. Strategic Partners include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners include Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

