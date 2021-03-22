CIO Honors Technology Achievement with 2021 CIO 100 & Hall of Fame Awards 

Winners will be recognized at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Conference in August

Boston, MA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IDG’s CIO — the executive-level IT media brand providing insight into business technology leadership — recognizes business technology innovation with the US 2021 CIO 100 award winners and Hall of Fame inductees. The teams and executives receiving these prestigious awards went above and beyond in a year that required not only agility, but innovation. The 2021 honorees are inspiring examples of how IT leadership, business partnerships and customer engagement set organizations up for success.

Business Insights & IT Innovation

This year’s conference will be held online August 17-19, 2021. The agenda will focus on the most pressing business and technology topics impacting executive leaders. Speakers will include the nation’s top CIOs – many of them US CIO Hall of Fame and CIO 100 award winners — IDC analysts and industry experts, who will share their success stories and unique perspectives on strategy, innovation, leadership and business growth for a uniquely compelling program. Key technology topics include:

Building a Data-Based Business

Automation, from AI to RPA

The Future of Work

Cloud and Digital Infrastructure Trends

Leadership and the Changing CIO Role

The Trust Principle and Cybersecurity/Risk Management

“The unique combination of winners, IDG and IDC make the CIO 100 Symposium and Awards a powerful conference like no other,” said Danny Phillips, Senior Vice President, Events for IDG Communications, Inc. and IDC. “Year after year, CIOs and senior IT executives participate in this highly respected forum to forge new partnerships, gain fresh insights and connect with peers. We look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of this year’s winners and setting the roadmap for continued success in 2022.”

C-Suite Collaboration & Industry Leaders

CIO’s premier event combines general and breakout sessions, interactive workshops, roundtable discussions, panels and social events. The agenda is carefully constructed to allow participants, award-winners and solution providers to exchange ideas, discuss common challenges, and ultimately, prepare their business for the future. There is no better place to build relationships and network with the best and brightest in IT.

“This year’s CIO 100 class demonstrates an amazing array of initiatives. Many helped their organizations thrive during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic, whether by directly addressing new realities in health care or business or expediting digital transformation to adapt,” said Anne McCrory, Group Vice President, Customer Experience & Operations, IDG Communications, Inc. “We are honored to showcase these achievements as well as the overall career achievements of our Hall of Fame inductees at this year’s CIO 100 Symposium & Awards in August.”

In 2021, CIO is proud to welcome Platinum Partners IBM and T-Mobile to the conference. Additional event partners include Adobe , Google Chrome Enterprise , Spectrum Enterprise , Zoom , Aerospike , Datastax and IDC . This year’s premium vendors add further value to the agenda, providing in-depth knowledge and unique solutions to address many of the issues that participants are facing in their daily roles.

Please visit CIO100.com to learn more about the conference and partnership opportunities . To register for this year’s event, please do so here .

2021 US CIO 100 Award Winners:

Accenture

Adobe

Aegis Sciences Corporation

Agero

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Align Technology

American Red Cross

Arrow Electronics

Asian Development Bank

Atlas Credit

Banco do Brasil

BAT

BBVA USA

Bharti Airtel

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee

BMC Software

BNY Mellon

Calero-MDSL

Carrier Global Corporation

Charles Schwab Investment Management

Chipotle Mexican Grill

The City and County of San Francisco

CommonSpirit Health

Community Healthcare System

CoorsTek

DBS Bank

Discover Financial Services

Dow Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Estée Lauder Companies

Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Extra Space Storage

GE

Granite Construction

Granjas Carroll de Mexico

The Hartford

HCA Healthcare

Health Care Service Corporation

HealthEC, LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

IBM CIO

ICON International, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Internal Revenue Service – Information Technology

International Leadership of Texas

International Monetary Fund

Jackson Health System

Jaguar Land Rover

Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Johnson & Johnson

Lexmark International

Maryland Health Benefit Exchange

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Merchants Fleet

Merck & Co., Inc

The MITRE Corporation

New York Life

NJ TRANSIT

Nouveal e-health

NTUC Income Insurance Co-Operative Limited

Nuveen, a TIAA company

Oshkosh Corporation

Pfizer

PGIM Fixed Income

Priceline

Professional Case Management

PVH Corp.

Road Scholar

Samsung Card

Samsung Electronics Device Solution Division

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

San Diego Gas & Electric

Sensyne Health plc

Siemens AG – IT Data Analytics

Signet Jewelers

Slack

Slater and Gordon

Stanford Children’s Health – Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford

State Bank of India

State of NJ Judiciary

Suffolk County (N.Y.) Department of Information Technology

Synchrony

T-Mobile

Tata Consultancy Services

TIAA

Toyota Financial Services

Travelers

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Miami Health System

UPS

US Department of Labor

USAA

Verizon Network Systems

Zions Ban Corporation

Zoom

2021 US CIO 100 Hall of Fame Class:

Nicholas Colisto, VP & CIO, Avery Dennison Corporation

Kristin Darby, CIO, Envision Healthcare

Lisa Davis, SVP & CIO, Blue Shield of California

Victor Fetter, CIO, Fortive

Andre Mendes, CIO, Department of Commerce

Rahul Merchant , Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Client Services & Technology, TIAA

Ron Moskowitz, CIO, South Coast Air Quality Management District

Sasi Pillay, VP of Information Technology Services & CIO, Washington State University

Wesley Richard, SVP, Innovations and Operations, CLC

Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health

Sigal Zarmi, International CIO & Global Head of Technology Transformation, Morgan Stanley

About the US CIO 100 Awards:

The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.

Coverage of the 2021 US CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at CIO.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event and in the summer issue of CIO’s digital magazine.

About the US CIO Hall of Fame Awards:

The US CIO Hall of Fame was created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine’s 20th anniversary celebration. CIO continues to showcase this elite group of CIOs – now numbering 162 – during the CIO Hall of Fame induction ceremony. A list of all inductees can be viewed here .

About CIO

CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://www.idg.com .

Follow CIO on Twitter: @CIOonline & @CIOevents #CIO100

Follow CIO on LinkedIn

Follow CIO on Facebook

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications’ vision is to make the world a better place by enabling the right use of technology, because we believe that the right use of technology can be a powerful force for good.

IDG is a trusted and dependable editorial voice, creating quality content to generate knowledge, engagement and deep relationships with our community of the most influential technology and security decision-makers. Our premium media brands including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, PCWorld® and Tech Hive® engage a quality audience with essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our trusted brands, global 1st party data intelligence and Triblio platform identify and activate purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. We simplify complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

Follow IDG on Twitter @IDGWorld

Follow IDG on LinkedIn

Like IDG on Facebook

###



CONTACT: Lynn Holmlund Marketing Director | IDG Communications, Inc. [email protected] 508.935.4526