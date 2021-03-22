CIO Honors Technology Achievement with 2021 CIO 100 & Hall of Fame Awards 

Winners will be recognized at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Conference in August
Boston, MA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IDG’s CIO — the executive-level IT media brand providing insight into business technology leadership — recognizes business technology innovation with the US 2021 CIO 100 award winners and Hall of Fame inductees. The teams and executives receiving these prestigious awards went above and beyond in a year that required not only agility, but innovation. The 2021 honorees are inspiring examples of how IT leadership, business partnerships and customer engagement set organizations up for success.
Business Insights & IT Innovation
This year’s conference will be held online August 17-19, 2021. The agenda will focus on the most pressing business and technology topics impacting executive leaders. Speakers will include the nation’s top CIOs – many of them US CIO Hall of Fame and CIO 100 award winners — IDC analysts and industry experts, who will share their success stories and unique perspectives on strategy, innovation, leadership and business growth for a uniquely compelling program. Key technology topics include:
- Building a Data-Based Business
- Automation, from AI to RPA
- The Future of Work
- Cloud and Digital Infrastructure Trends
- Leadership and the Changing CIO Role
- The Trust Principle and Cybersecurity/Risk Management
“The unique combination of winners, IDG and IDC make the CIO 100 Symposium and Awards a powerful conference like no other,” said Danny Phillips, Senior Vice President, Events for IDG Communications, Inc. and IDC. “Year after year, CIOs and senior IT executives participate in this highly respected forum to forge new partnerships, gain fresh insights and connect with peers. We look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of this year’s winners and setting the roadmap for continued success in 2022.”
C-Suite Collaboration & Industry Leaders
CIO’s premier event combines general and breakout sessions, interactive workshops, roundtable discussions, panels and social events. The agenda is carefully constructed to allow participants, award-winners and solution providers to exchange ideas, discuss common challenges, and ultimately, prepare their business for the future. There is no better place to build relationships and network with the best and brightest in IT.
“This year’s CIO 100 class demonstrates an amazing array of initiatives. Many helped their organizations thrive during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic, whether by directly addressing new realities in health care or business or expediting digital transformation to adapt,” said Anne McCrory, Group Vice President, Customer Experience & Operations, IDG Communications, Inc. “We are honored to showcase these achievements as well as the overall career achievements of our Hall of Fame inductees at this year’s CIO 100 Symposium & Awards in August.”
In 2021, CIO is proud to welcome Platinum Partners IBM and T-Mobile to the conference. Additional event partners include Adobe, Google Chrome Enterprise, Spectrum Enterprise, Zoom, Aerospike, Datastax and IDC. This year’s premium vendors add further value to the agenda, providing in-depth knowledge and unique solutions to address many of the issues that participants are facing in their daily roles.
Please visit CIO100.com to learn more about the conference and partnership opportunities. To register for this year’s event, please do so here.
2021 US CIO 100 Award Winners:
- Accenture
- Adobe
- Aegis Sciences Corporation
- Agero
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
- Align Technology
- American Red Cross
- Arrow Electronics
- Asian Development Bank
- Atlas Credit
- Banco do Brasil
- BAT
- BBVA USA
- Bharti Airtel
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- BMC Software
- BNY Mellon
- Calero-MDSL
- Carrier Global Corporation
- Charles Schwab Investment Management
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- The City and County of San Francisco
- CommonSpirit Health
- Community Healthcare System
- CoorsTek
- DBS Bank
- Discover Financial Services
- Dow Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Estée Lauder Companies
- Everest Re Group, Ltd.
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Extra Space Storage
- GE
- Granite Construction
- Granjas Carroll de Mexico
- The Hartford
- HCA Healthcare
- Health Care Service Corporation
- HealthEC, LLC
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
- IBM CIO
- ICON International, Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Internal Revenue Service – Information Technology
- International Leadership of Texas
- International Monetary Fund
- Jackson Health System
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lexmark International
- Maryland Health Benefit Exchange
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Merchants Fleet
- Merck & Co., Inc
- The MITRE Corporation
- New York Life
- NJ TRANSIT
- Nouveal e-health
- NTUC Income Insurance Co-Operative Limited
- Nuveen, a TIAA company
- Oshkosh Corporation
- Pfizer
- PGIM Fixed Income
- Priceline
- Professional Case Management
- PVH Corp.
- Road Scholar
- Samsung Card
- Samsung Electronics Device Solution Division
- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
- San Diego Gas & Electric
- Sensyne Health plc
- Siemens AG – IT Data Analytics
- Signet Jewelers
- Slack
- Slater and Gordon
- Stanford Children’s Health – Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford
- State Bank of India
- State of NJ Judiciary
- Suffolk County (N.Y.) Department of Information Technology
- Synchrony
- T-Mobile
- Tata Consultancy Services
- TIAA
- Toyota Financial Services
- Travelers
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc.
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Miami Health System
- UPS
- US Department of Labor
- USAA
- Verizon Network Systems
- Zions Ban Corporation
- Zoom
2021 US CIO 100 Hall of Fame Class:
- Nicholas Colisto, VP & CIO, Avery Dennison Corporation
- Kristin Darby, CIO, Envision Healthcare
- Lisa Davis, SVP & CIO, Blue Shield of California
- Victor Fetter, CIO, Fortive
- Andre Mendes, CIO, Department of Commerce
- Rahul Merchant , Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Client Services & Technology, TIAA
- Ron Moskowitz, CIO, South Coast Air Quality Management District
- Sasi Pillay, VP of Information Technology Services & CIO, Washington State University
- Wesley Richard, SVP, Innovations and Operations, CLC
- Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health
- Sigal Zarmi, International CIO & Global Head of Technology Transformation, Morgan Stanley
About the US CIO 100 Awards:
The annual US CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence.
Coverage of the 2021 US CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at CIO.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event and in the summer issue of CIO’s digital magazine.
About the US CIO Hall of Fame Awards:
The US CIO Hall of Fame was created in 1997 to spotlight 12 outstanding IT leaders who had significantly contributed to and profoundly influenced the IT discipline, the use of technology in business and the advancement of the CIO role. Ten years later, in 2007, CIO inducted its second class of honorees into the CIO Hall of Fame during CIO magazine’s 20th anniversary celebration. CIO continues to showcase this elite group of CIOs – now numbering 162 – during the CIO Hall of Fame induction ceremony. A list of all inductees can be viewed here.
About CIO
CIO focuses on attracting the highest concentration of enterprise CIOs and business technology executives with unparalleled peer insight and expertise on business strategy, innovation, and leadership. As organizations grow with digital transformation, CIO provides its readers with key insights on career development, including certifications, hiring practices and skills development. The award-winning CIO portfolio provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. CIO is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://www.idg.com.
Follow CIO on Twitter: @CIOonline & @CIOevents #CIO100
Follow CIO on LinkedIn
Follow CIO on Facebook
About IDG Communications, Inc.
IDG Communications’ vision is to make the world a better place by enabling the right use of technology, because we believe that the right use of technology can be a powerful force for good.
IDG is a trusted and dependable editorial voice, creating quality content to generate knowledge, engagement and deep relationships with our community of the most influential technology and security decision-makers. Our premium media brands including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, PCWorld® and Tech Hive® engage a quality audience with essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.
Our trusted brands, global 1st party data intelligence and Triblio platform identify and activate purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. We simplify complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.
Follow IDG on Twitter @IDGWorld
Follow IDG on LinkedIn
Like IDG on Facebook
###
CONTACT: Lynn Holmlund Marketing Director | IDG Communications, Inc. [email protected] 508.935.4526
- First Northwest Bancorp Announces Purchase of Bellevue, WA Branch - March 22, 2021
- UFP Technologies, Inc. to Present Virtually and Host 1×1 Investor Meetings at the Sidoti Investor Conference on March 24, 2021 - March 22, 2021
- CIO Honors Technology Achievement with 2021 CIO 100 & Hall of Fame Awards - March 22, 2021