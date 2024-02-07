Up Next: The 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on March 7

Join the Top CIOs and Business Tech Leaders in Dallas on April 2 Register for the 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit to network, brainstorm and connect with the top CIOs, CISOs, CDOs, CTOs, search executives and industry leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is thrilled to announce that its 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will be held on April 2 at the Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, TX.

The 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will feature a brainstorming session for CIOs, CISOs and other business technology leaders to collaborate on common challenges and opportunities they face in their roles.

“One of the things that CIOs and business technology leaders repeatedly share with us is the need to discuss common opportunities and challenges they face in their roles with their peers,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Brainstorming between executives across multiple industries on topics such as cybersecurity strategies, workforce management, successful negotiation techniques and more can engender powerful insights that can help to unleash innovation.”

World-class speakers presenting at the 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Renee Arrington , President & COO, Pearson Partners International

, President & COO, Pearson Partners International James Beeson , Executive Cybersecurity Advisor and Executive Coach, Cyber Advisors, LLC

, Executive Cybersecurity Advisor and Executive Coach, Cyber Advisors, LLC Mark Connelly , Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group

, Senior Advisor, Boston Consulting Group Alain Espinosa , Global Director Security Operations, Upbound Group

, Global Director Security Operations, Upbound Group Blake Holman , CIO, BBG

, CIO, BBG Todd Kackley , VP & CIO, Textron

, VP & CIO, Textron Jeff Kirby , CISO, Interstate Batteries

, CISO, Interstate Batteries Andy Laudato , COO, The Vitamin Shoppe

, COO, The Vitamin Shoppe Ravi Malick , SVP & Global CIO, Box

, SVP & Global CIO, Box Bob Rayes , CIO, Corgan

, CIO, Corgan Mark Szkudlarek, VP, IT Operations, SanMar

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Jeff Kirby , CISO, Interstate Batteries

, CISO, Interstate Batteries Bob Rayes, CIO, Corgan

Valued Partners for the 15th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include Akamai, Appian, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, GTM Capital, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nexthink, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Dallas/Fort Worth, Zoom, and Zscaler.

For more information about the 15th Annual C-Level Dallas Technology Leadership Summit and to register, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on March 21.

Key topics to be explored at the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include the use of cutting-edge technologies and partnerships to boost business performance.

Top-tier speakers at the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Renee Arrington , President and COO, Pearson Partners International

, President and COO, Pearson Partners International Jason Bedimus , VP IT & CISO, Shamrock Foods Company

, VP IT & CISO, Shamrock Foods Company Max Chan , CIO, Avnet

, CIO, Avnet Paul Chapman , VP, Business Strategy, Cisco

, VP, Business Strategy, Cisco Barbara Cooper , President, Executive Coaching

, President, Executive Coaching Gary Desai , EVP & CIO, Discount Tire

, EVP & CIO, Discount Tire Michael Heiser , CISO, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System

, CISO, Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System Eric Helmer , CTO, Rimini Street

, CTO, Rimini Street Laura Hemenway , Founder and President, Paradigm Solutions

, Founder and President, Paradigm Solutions Scott Hicar , SVP & CISO, Benchmark Electronics

, SVP & CISO, Benchmark Electronics Jerry Hope , VP, Business Information Systems, Imagine Learning

, VP, Business Information Systems, Imagine Learning Bipin Jayaraj , SVP & CIO, Rogers Corp.

, SVP & CIO, Rogers Corp. Bianca Lochner , CIO, City of Scottsdale

, CIO, City of Scottsdale Michael Shanko , SVP & CIO, Blue Yonder

, SVP & CIO, Blue Yonder Michael Spandau , SVP IT & CIO, Fender Musical Instruments

, SVP IT & CIO, Fender Musical Instruments Simon Taylor , EVP, PacketWatch; President, SIM Arizona

, EVP, PacketWatch; President, SIM Arizona Deanna Wise, SVP & CIO, Banner Health

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Mike Shanko , SVP & CIO, Blue Yonder

, SVP & CIO, Blue Yonder Deanna Wise, SVP & CIO, Banner Health

Valued Partners for the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Box, Cox Business, Cyberstarts, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, FPT Corporation, GTM Capital, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, OpenText, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Savvy Security, she.net, SIM Arizona, T200, T-Mobile for Business, Tanium, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 15th Annual Phoenix C-Level Technology Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit taking place on March 7 at the Hotel Nia.

The theme of the summit is ‘Visionary Global Leadership: Thriving Securely in the Age of Accelerated Innovation.’

World-class speakers at the 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include:

Noni Azhar , SVP, IT, Podium

, SVP, IT, Podium Ashan Baig , CIO/CTO, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit

, CIO/CTO, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit Tamar Bar-Ilan , Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera

, Co-Founder and CTO, Cyera Brad Bell , SVP, CITO/CISO, Infoblox

, SVP, CITO/CISO, Infoblox Andrew Bray , Global CIO, Renesas Electronics

, Global CIO, Renesas Electronics Herman Brown , CIO, SF District Attorney’s Office

, CIO, SF District Attorney’s Office Bruce Burroughs , EVP, CTO, NorCal AAA

, EVP, CTO, NorCal AAA Tom Cullen , CIO, Chobani

, CIO, Chobani Christopher Desautel , SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies

, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies Stuart Evans , Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University

, Distinguished Service Professor, Carnegie Mellon University Gail Ferreira , CEO, Prima Leader, Inc.

, CEO, Prima Leader, Inc. Patty Hatter , President & COO, Opsera

, President & COO, Opsera Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Prakash Kota , SVP & CIO, Autodesk

, SVP & CIO, Autodesk Maria Latushkin , GVP, Technology and Engineering, Albertsons Companies

, GVP, Technology and Engineering, Albertsons Companies Aaron Levie , CEO, Co-Founder, Box

, CEO, Co-Founder, Box Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz.io

, CISO, Eclipz.io Pranav Shahi , VP, Head of Business Technology, ServiceTitan

, VP, Head of Business Technology, ServiceTitan Ishpreet Singh , CIO, Qualys

, CIO, Qualys Hanan Szwarcbord , VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology

, VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology Srini Tanikella, VP IT, SMART Global Holdings

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include:

Noni Azhar , SVP IT, Podium

, SVP IT, Podium Herman Brown , CIO, SF District Attorney’s Office

, CIO, SF District Attorney’s Office Christopher Desautel , SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies

, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies Pranav Shahi , VP, Head of Business Technology, ServiceTitan

, VP, Head of Business Technology, ServiceTitan Hanan Szwarcbord , VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology

, VP, Chief Security Officer, Micron Technology Srini Tanikella, VP IT, SMART Global Holdings

Valued Partners for the 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit include Akamai, Appian, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Oasis, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Tanium, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 16th Annual Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here .

HMG Strategy: We Build Legends Here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/201c6a63-674e-480a-b0b8-18161b4f55df