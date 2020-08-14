CIO Leadership: Following the Success of Its Digital CIO and CISO Summit Series, HMG Strategy Rolls Out Its Lineup of Upcoming Events for Enterprise Technology Executives

HMG Strategy, the world’s leading executive networking platform, also heralds the launch of the HMG Marketplace. This commerce community creates key opportunities for CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and technology executives to have quality conversations with peer-vetted technology providers

HMG Strategy’s 2020 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America Join the top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives from the Greater New York area and from across North America as they share leadership lessons learned during the crisis along with recommendations to lead authentically and to address the challenges of a hybrid work model.

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. In early March, the company became the top producer of CIO and CISO Summits since shifting to a digital events format. Now, HMG Strategy is accelerating into its Fall events schedule.

When the global lockdown began in March, HMG Strategy rapidly made the digital pivot, producing 10 digital events in the first 30 days of the crisis and more than 50 digital events through July. The company is gearing up for its lineup of Fall events, beginning with digital CIO and CISO summits in New York, Silicon Valley and Denver over the next few weeks, with 40+ summits and webinars planned through year-end.

With a focus on leading courageously through uncertain and turbulent times, the HMG community embraced digital events. As new features are added to make each event more interactive and engaging, attendance continues to climb and eclipse previous records.

“We have truly world class speakers, talking about what matters most now,” says Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “We are learning to shape the future.”

HMG Strategy will be holding its 2020 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America on August 20. Eminent technology leaders who will be speaking at this event include:

Jesse Bociek, CISO, Global Information Security, DRiV

At HMG Strategy’s 2020 HMG Live! Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit on August 13, HMG Strategy recognized Gary Brantley, CIO for the City of Atlanta and Jay Ferro, CIO at Quikrete, as recipients of the HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards for their distinguished achievements as progressive technology leaders.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America and to register for the event, click here .

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards and to nominate a commendable technology leader, click here .

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2020 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit on August 25. Top security and technology executives who will be speaking include:

Aileen Alexander, Senior Client Partner – Co-Leader Global Cybersecurity Practice, Korn Ferry

Sponsors for the 2020 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit include Awake Security, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Obsidian Security, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Sonatype and Zoom.

To learn more about the 2020 HMG Live! Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here .

Adding to its August lineup, HMG Strategy will be hosting the 2020 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on August 27. Leading technology executives and innovation experts speaking at the event will include:

To jump-start September, HMG Strategy will be hosting the 2020 HMG Live! Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 3. Top technology leaders speaking at the event will include:

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, Ivanti, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath, Zoom and Zscaler.

HMG Strategy is hosting its next webinar on August 26 with RingCentral on ‘Navigating the Work-From-Home Environment in the Age of Remote Collaboration.’ This webinar, which features RingCentral CSO Michael Machado, Dwight Moore, AVP, Solutions Marketing at RingCentral and Amith Nair, CIO at Vituity, will focus on the top challenges business executives face in balancing remote collaboration, business continuity, contact tracing and security, as well lessons on how to manage these challenges while stoking business innovation.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s upcoming calendar of webinars.

Connecting Enterprise Technology Buyers with the Right Vendors

In the absence of large, national conferences or trade shows, CIOs and technology executives are seeking new ways to connect with their peers and find new business partners to help them drive innovation that can enable their companies to survive and grow.

Meanwhile, sales and marketing professionals at enterprise technology companies are looking for successful ways to engage with senior technology leaders and target accounts. HMG Strategy has harmonized these interests by creating the HMG Marketplace.

HMG Strategy’s high-powered Marketplace transforms the time-consuming request-for-information (RFI) process for CIOs and other technology buyers. Now, technology buyers can indicate the types of technologies and services they’re currently interested in and be matched with a prospective provider to make the connection.

“The HMG Marketplace essentially serves as a reference center to connect the right technology buyers with the right technology providers at the right time,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “By filling out a short needs assessment survey, CIO, CTOs and other technology executives are connected with executive leaders and subject matter experts from technology companies to have focused, relevant discussions.”

Charter members that are actively participating in the HMG Marketplace include Appian, Awake Security, Darktrace, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Sonatype, Tanium and Tessian.

“It’s challenging for all of us that we can’t all be together at these events,” says Nicole Eagan, Chief Strategy & AI Officer at Darktrace . “But the next best thing is being able to connect through the Marketplace. We’re committed that you won’t be meeting with a salesperson – you’ll be meeting with myself and the Darktrace executive team. You’ve got CIOs and CISOs who will attend these meetings and we would love the opportunity to catch up and strategize together.”

How it Works

After attending an HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summit, an attendee is redirected to the HMG Marketplace where they are prompted to fill out a short needs analysis survey to indicate their current technology needs. From there, an HMG Strategy customer relationship specialist evaluates the survey information and schedules a meeting between the technology buyer and the most suitable technology partner in the Marketplace based on the buyer’s interests.

While in the Marketplace, the technology buyer is presented with a menu of options to choose from, including an option to view customer testimonials for that vendor and the business problem that was addressed. Sponsor partners receive highly qualified leads because of the strength of relationships inherent in the HMG network combined with the specific technology or service interest indicated by the buyer.

The HMG Marketplace offers multiple benefits to both technology buyers and vendors:

Precision matching of buyer needs with vendor capabilities

Accelerates the sales process for both buyers and sellers – Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials

– Buyers and sellers quickly identify one another through the needs analysis process and associated reference materials Ensures Quality Discussions – CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time

– CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology buyers are qualified based on their true interest and by a set of characteristics (size, industry, types of technology/service interests, spend parameters, etc.). Buyers are paired with technology suppliers based on their domains and areas of expertise to avoid wasting time Drives Higher Conversion and Close Rates for Providers –The HMG Marketplace accelerates high-quality deal flow in challenging times and enables technology providers to lower their customer acquisition costs

To learn more about the HMG Marketplace and explore the digital assets that are available there, click here .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here.

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

