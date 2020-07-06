CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Announces Upcoming Virtual CIO Summits in Dallas, Florida and Southern California After Surging to #1 in Virtual Events for CIOs, CISOs and Technology Executives

These topical and actionable 90-to-120 minute virtual CIO and CISO summits, focused on reimagining the business and the future of work, have drawn thousands of top-tier security leaders and technology executives since early March

HMG Live! 2020 Dallas Virtual CIO Summit Join the leading CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and from across the U.S. as they explore their roles in reimagining the business and the future of work.

WESTPORT, Conn., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the world’s #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce its upcoming lineup of Virtual CIO Summits in Dallas, Florida and Southern California after becoming the leading producer of Virtual CIO and CISO Summits since shifting to a digital events format in early March.

HMG Strategy produced 10 Virtual Summits, Virtual Briefings and webinars in the first 30 days of the work-at-home environment – drawing 150 to 300+ technology executives to each event – with 60+ Virtual Events scheduled through August 2020.

These 90-to-120 minute virtual summits are focused on the steps that CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives are taking to work with the CEO and the executive team to help reimagine the business and reshape the future of work as regional economies begin to open. The rock star speakers that are lined up for each of these events also explore the top challenges and opportunities facing technology executives in the work-from-home environment – including how to keep employees engaged and motivated – along with how their priorities have shifted since COVID-19.

“Our proprietary research reveals that the majority of CIOs and technology executives have increased their focus on employee engagement and motivation as well as reimagining the business,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “As regional economies open, many of the 400,000+ members of the HMG community are telling us they want to hear from their peers on effective approaches that can be taken to help keep employees motivated and work with the CEO and the executive team to reimagine the business and the future of work.”

HMG Strategy’s next virtual event is the HMG Live! 2020 Dallas CIO Virtual Summit on July 7. First-class technology executives and industry experts speaking at this event include:

Brian Brockway , VP CTO, Commvault

, VP CTO, Commvault Glenn Chisholm , Co-Founder and CEO, Obsidian Security

, Co-Founder and CEO, Obsidian Security Marcus Fowler , Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace

, Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace Lev Gonick, CIO , Arizona State University

, Arizona State University John Iannarelli , Former Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

, Former Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI Rashmi Jain , CIO, Careington International Corporation

, CIO, Careington International Corporation Rahul Kashyap , President & CEO, Awake Security

, President & CEO, Awake Security Mike McCranie , EVP & CIO, Interstate Batteries

, EVP & CIO, Interstate Batteries Shamim Mohammad , SVP, CIO & CTO, CarMax

, SVP, CIO & CTO, CarMax Boyden Rohner , Deputy Director for Operations, National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center

, Deputy Director for Operations, National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center Gary Sorrentino , Global Deputy CIO, Zoom

, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom Krishna Yarlagadda, Founder and CEO, huddl.ai

Sponsors for the HMG Live! 2020 Dallas CIO Virtual Summit include Commvault, Darktrace, Nutanix, SIM Dallas Fort Worth and Zoom.

To learn more about the HMG Live! 2020 Dallas CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

See what some of our recent speakers have to say about HMG Strategy’s virtual summits:

“Leaders that lead with resolve, courage, and compassion will come out ahead in a crisis like this.”

– Vijaya Kaza, Chief Security Officer & Head of Trust Engineering & Data Science, Airbnb

“I participated as a speaker in the recent HMG Live! Washington D.C. CIO Virtual Summit,” says Ken Grady, Corporate Vice President and CIO at IDEXX Laboratories. “Like previous HMG events, the virtual event provides a platform for connecting with peers and other CIOs that are focused on leadership and engagement within our organizations and across industries. There are valuable takeaways and lessons from technology executives who are leading authentically, compassionately, and strategically to help move their businesses and their customers forward in these uniquely challenging times”

“With COVID, CISOs have entered the next phase of criticality in driving business value. Through leading courageously, CISO will see unprecedented growth in scope and value to their organizations.”

– Michael Piacente, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hitch Partners

“Now is the time to leverage having a strong personal brand. It’s not too late to get started.”

– Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

HMG Strategy will also be hosting the HMG Live! 2020 Florida CIO Virtual Summit on July 9. Leading technology executives speaking at this event include:

Tony Ambrozie , SVP Technology & Digital, The Walt Disney Company

, SVP Technology & Digital, The Walt Disney Company Brian Brockway , VP CTO, Commvault

, VP CTO, Commvault Gary Erickson , Managing Partner, Executive Search Partners

, Managing Partner, Executive Search Partners Justin Fier , Director of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Analysis, Darktrace

, Director of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Analysis, Darktrace Misti Fragen , VP, DPS Learning, Research and Culture, Novant Health

, VP, DPS Learning, Research and Culture, Novant Health Jennifer Wesson Greenman, CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America

CIO, Cancer Treatment Centers of America Juan Gomez-Sanchez , Chief Security Officer, Lennar Homes

, Chief Security Officer, Lennar Homes Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Mike Mastrole , Senior Director, Sales Engineering, Illumio

, Senior Director, Sales Engineering, Illumio Quintin McGrath , Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte

, Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte Andrew McIntyre , SVP, Technology and Innovation, Vinik Sports Group

, SVP, Technology and Innovation, Vinik Sports Group Patrick McNabb , CISO, The Results Companies

, CISO, The Results Companies Harry Moseley , Global CIO, Zoom

, Global CIO, Zoom Cody Sanford , EVP & Chief Information and Product Officer, T-Mobile

, EVP & Chief Information and Product Officer, T-Mobile Marcus Session , President, SIM Tampa Bay and VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport

, President, SIM Tampa Bay and VP of IT Services, Tampa International Airport Paul Wilner , VP IT & CIO, Pall Corporation

, VP IT & CIO, Pall Corporation David Whitaker, CIO, General Dynamics

Sponsors for the HMG Live! 2020 Florida CIO Virtual Summit include Commvault, Darktrace, Illumio, SIM Central Florida, SIM South Florida, SIM Tampa Bay,T-Mobile for Business and Zoom.

To learn more about the HMG Live! 2020 Florida CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its HMG Live! 2020 Southern California CIO Virtual Summit on July 13. Key speakers for the Southern California event will include:

Nicole Eagan , Chief Strategy Officer, AI Officer, Darktrace

, Chief Strategy Officer, AI Officer, Darktrace Sean Frazier , Advisory CISO, Duo Security

, Advisory CISO, Duo Security Michael Fung , Board Director, 99 Cents Only Stores & Former CFO, Walmart U.S.

, Board Director, 99 Cents Only Stores & Former CFO, Walmart U.S. Chris Gates , CTO, Allstate

, CTO, Allstate Chris Hallenbeck , Americas CISO, Tanium

, Americas CISO, Tanium Justin Hooper , VP, Global IT Operations, Ingram Micro

, VP, Global IT Operations, Ingram Micro Nicol Turner Lee , Director of the Center for Technology Innovation, Brookings Institution

, Director of the Center for Technology Innovation, Brookings Institution Joel Manfredo , CIO, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans

, CIO, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans Theresa Miller , CIO and EVP, Lionsgate

, CIO and EVP, Lionsgate Veronica Miller , CISO, City of Santa Monica

, CISO, City of Santa Monica Helen Norris , VP, CIO, Chapman University

, VP, CIO, Chapman University Wendy Pfeiffer , CIO, Nutanix

, CIO, Nutanix Thomas Phelps , VP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche

, VP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche Brian Shield, VP IT, Boston Red Sox

Sponsors for the HMG Live! 2020 Southern California CIO Virtual Summit include Darktrace, Duo Security, SIM Southern California and Tanium.

To learn more about the HMG Live! 2020 Southern California CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy has also received extraordinary interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community. HMG Strategy has scheduled 12 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, Ivanti, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath and Zoom.

“We offer an amazing value prop by addressing the interests that the 400,000+ technology leaders in our community share with us through our unique peer-driven research model,” said Muller.

HMG Strategy’s next webinar with RangeForce is on July 30, entitled ‘The Risks of Interconnectivity in the Age of COVID19 – From Automobiles to Mobile Phones – What You Need to Be Worried About’. In this timely and compelling discussion, Taavi Must, the CEO of RangeForce, will interview Dr. Charlie Miller, a former computer hacker for the National Security Agency who is a four-time winner of Pwn2Own, the Super Bowl of computer hacking. In this discussion, Miller will share the current state of risks with personal and IoT devices, the status of development efforts to build security into the code of IoT devices along with best practices of SOC teams to secure personal and IoT devices in rapidly changing environments.

To learn more about this webinar and to register, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s upcoming calendar of webinars.

Interested in learning more about HMG Live! Virtual CIO and CISO Summits? Click here to view the list of upcoming events or contact us at [email protected] .

