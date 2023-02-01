HMG Strategy’s 2023 Leadership and Technology Research Agenda HMG Strategy’s unique peer-driven research model is focused on the top business, technology and cultural trends impacting global business technology executives and fellow members of the C-suite.

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the world’s #1 digital platform for connecting business technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, has published its 2023 Leadership and Technology Research Agenda. Unlike traditional analyst-led research firms, HMG Strategy’s research is accumulated from interviews and surveys conducted with thousands of technology executives in the HMG community, tracking the top challenges and opportunities that matter most to CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs and other global technology leaders.

In 2023, HMG Strategy’s Research Team is focusing on the criticality of demonstrating resilient leadership in the face of global economic headwinds. This includes the importance of displaying authentic and inclusive leadership to inspire team members in uncertain times while fostering a collaborative, connected culture in a hybrid work environment. HMG Strategy’s research team will also be exploring opportunities for leveraging hot technologies such as AI, ChatGPT, machine learning, automation multi-cloud, the Internet of Things, and data management and analytics tools that can help move the needle for the business.

“Thanks to their operational view across the enterprise, business technology executives are ideally positioned to help the C-suite and line-of-business leaders to help identify new revenue opportunities and fresh go-to-market strategies,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO at HMG Strategy. “In a challenging global economy, CIOs and business technology executives are well suited to identify technologies can both fuel business growth and to make the organization more cost-efficient.”

Other key topics being explored by HMG Strategy’s research team in 2023 include the fresh mindset needed to address the evolving cyber threat landscape; opportunities for making global supply chains more resilient and cost-effective; the CIO’s role in driving corporate sustainability, and much more.

To learn more about these and other business, technology, and cultural topics being explored by HMG Strategy’s research team, click here.

HMG Strategy’s peer-driven research model is also used to help shape the agendas for its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summits along with input from its regional advisory board members. HMG Strategy’s first summit this year is the 2023 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit taking place on February 28 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara. Key topics being explored at this event include the role of business technology leaders in enabling their companies to win in challenging times while continuing to safeguard the enterprise.

Other upcoming summits being developed include the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 24; the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6; and the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit on April 13.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here.

To view HMG Strategy’s 2023 Leadership and Technology Research Agenda, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Summit Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21b2aa42-46c7-4509-85a9-78e375f3747d