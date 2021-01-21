CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Kicks off its Compelling Lineup of 2021 Thought Leadership Webinars and Roundtables, Including an Inside Look at the Long-Term Ramifications of the SolarWinds Cyber Breach

HMG Strategy Special Cyber Roundtable: Exploring the Long-Term Ramifications of the SolarWinds In this custom roundtable discussion for CISOs and CIOs, you’ll discover unique insights on both the short and long-term implications of the breach for organizations as well as recommendations for CISOs and security leaders on next steps they need to be taking.

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the world’s #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is kicking off its 2021 Thought Leadership Webinar and Roundtable Series next week with a special Cyber Roundtable Discussion for CISOs and CIOs on the long-term implications of the SolarWinds cyber breach.

Exploring the Long-Term Ramifications of the SolarWinds Attack, which takes place on January 27 at 11 a.m. ET, is designed for CISOs and CIOs to participate in and will feature behind-the-scenes insights from cybersecurity leaders on the short- and long-term implications of the SolarWinds hack. The event, which will feature Jesse Bociek, CISO at DriV Incorporated, Rocco Grillo, Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk & Incident Response Investigative Services at Alvarez & Marsal, and Lakshmi Hanspal, Global CSO at Box, will provide valuable perspectives on the lessons security teams can learn from this attack, along with recommendations and next steps that CISOs and CIOs should be taking.

“HMG has really taken it up a notch with its 2021 Thought Leadership agenda,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Technology executives need to think differently to drive new go-to-market and customer strategies with the CEO and line-of-business leaders and be able to protect the enterprise against increasingly complex and nefarious attacks. To help address these challenges, we’ve curated a lineup with the best and brightest in the industry to provide CIOs, CISOs and technology executives with crucial insights for their companies and careers.”

On January 26th, HMG Strategy will host a leadership-focused webinar powered by Zoom. Scaling the Ladder of Success: Priceless Career Lessons from Thriving CIOs kicks off at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and will feature CIOs and industry leaders such as Harry Moseley, Global CIO at Zoom, who will share their most valuable leadership lessons, recommendations, and career opportunities.

On January 28, How Financially Smart Is Your Hybrid Cloud Strategy? will explore the financial and operational benefits of adopting a hybrid cloud environment by reducing an organization’s technology and infrastructure costs while improving agility, scalability, and performance. This 60-minute, interactive digital roundtable discussion will feature Steven Kaplan, Vice President Customer Success Finance of Nutanix, and offer CIOs, CTOs and technology executives insight on new ways to lower costs, drive operational efficiencies, and optimize technology investments while remaining secure.

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

UPCOMING SUMMITS

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Washington D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit on February 2. Topics to be discussed at this event will include how to create a secure organization and mitigate future risks, a look at new technologies that are allowing companies to pivot into new areas of business, and fostering a connected organizational culture in a hybrid world. Prominent security and technology executives speaking at this event include:

Selim Aissi, SVP & CISO, Ellie Mae

SVP & CISO, Ellie Mae Dr. David Bray, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Mignona Cote, Global Specialty Head, Security, Risk, and Compliance, Amazon Web Services

Global Specialty Head, Security, Risk, and Compliance, Amazon Web Services Kirsten Davies, SVP & CISO, Estée Lauder Companies

SVP & CISO, Estée Lauder Companies John Iannarelli, Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI

Former FBI Special Agent and Senior Executive Advisor, FBI Wanda Jones-Heath, Chief Information Security Officer/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force

Chief Information Security Officer/DAF Principal Cyber Advisor, United States Air Force Monti Knode, Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai

Director of Customer Success, Horizon3.ai Adam Lee, VP & CSO, Dominion Energy

VP & CSO, Dominion Energy Matias Madou, CTO & Co-Founder, Secure Code Warrior

CTO & Co-Founder, Secure Code Warrior Jana Monroe, VP Global Security and Enterprise Risk Management, Herbalife

VP Global Security and Enterprise Risk Management, Herbalife Stephen Spagnuolo, NA Digital Security & Risk, Stanton Chase

NA Digital Security & Risk, Stanton Chase James Turgal, Managing Director, Cyber Risk Services, Deloitte

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Washington D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit on February 2 will include Appian, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Infoblox, Insight, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Secure Code Warrior, SentinelOne, Slack, SIM Capital Area, Sonatype, Tessian, and Tanium.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 4. Topics to be discussed at this event will include how CIOs and technology executives can guide enterprise leaders into new opportunities to navigate the new way of working, ways AI can assist in preventing security threats, and keeping a connected work culture that embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion. Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Lekha Banerjee, Chief Architect & Futurist, Large Global Financial Services Company

Chief Architect & Futurist, Large Global Financial Services Company Greg Berkin, VP, IT & Cybersecurity, and CIO, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

VP, IT & Cybersecurity, and CIO, Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. Shoukat Ali Bhamani, VP, CIO, and CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas

VP, CIO, and CDO, Schaeffler Group Americas Dr. David Bray, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Marcus Fowler, Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace

Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace Angelic Gibson, CIO, AvidXchange

CIO, AvidXchange Mike Hillhouse, Chief Information Officer/Security Officer, Cadrillion Capital

Chief Information Officer/Security Officer, Cadrillion Capital Scott Mathis, Chief Information Security Officer, RBC Bank US

Chief Information Security Officer, RBC Bank US Onyeka Nchege, SVP & CIO, Novant Health

SVP & CIO, Novant Health Jason Rader, Director of Services, Insight

Director of Services, Insight Anna Ransley, Vice President, Digital and Technology, Heineken

Vice President, Digital and Technology, Heineken Swamy Sriperumbudur, CIO/COO, Infomerica Inc.

CIO/COO, Infomerica Inc. Patrick Thompson, CIO, Albemarle Corporation

CIO, Albemarle Corporation Marykay Wells, CIO, Pearson

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit on February 4 will include Appian, Aryaka, the Charlotte Area Technology Collaborative (CATC), Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Insight, Ivanti, the North Carolina Technology Association (NCTA), Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, SIM Charlotte, Slack, Sonatype, Tessian, and Tanium.

HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on February 9. Topics to be discussed at this event will include the opportunities available to companies in the face of turbulent times, innovative ways organizational leaders can seek to strengthen revenues and profits, and a look at various ways new technologies will enable business leaders to remain competitive in the market. Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Charles Aunger, Managing Director Technology (CTO) & Advisory Board member, Health2047

Managing Director Technology (CTO) & Advisory Board member, Health2047 Dr. David Bray, Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council

Inaugural Director, Global GeoTech Center & Commission, Atlantic Council Allan Cockriel, CIO, Global Functions/IRM & Global CISO, Shell

CIO, Global Functions/IRM & Global CISO, Shell Kostas Georgakopoulos, CISO, Procter & Gamble

CISO, Procter & Gamble Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal

Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services, Alvarez & Marsal Nadir Izrael, Co-Founder and CTO, Armis

Co-Founder and CTO, Armis Chris Jacquet, Information Security Expert, Hitachi

Information Security Expert, Hitachi Maria Latushkin, Chief Technology Officer, Omada Health

Chief Technology Officer, Omada Health Martin Leach, VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Tony Leng, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Manav Misra, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation

Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Regions Financial Corporation Deb Muro, CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health

CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health Wendy Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix

CIO, Nutanix Frank Price, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Risk Officer, Hudson’s Bay Company

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on February 9 will include Adobe, Appian, Apptio, Aryaka, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Insight, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, SafeGuard Cyber, Slack, Sonatype, Tessian, and Tanium.

