WESTPORT, Conn., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is thrilled to announce that it will be recognizing six top-tier business technology leaders for their visionary leadership at its 16th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on May 23 at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, N.J.

World-class CIOs and business technology leaders being recognized at the 16th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit under HMG Strategy’s 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards will include:

Richard M. Entrup , MD and Head of Emerging Solutions – Enterprise Innovation, KPMG U.S.

, MD and Head of Emerging Solutions – Enterprise Innovation, KPMG U.S. Warren Kudman , SVP & CIO, The Turner Construction Company

, SVP & CIO, The Turner Construction Company Ravi Mani , SVP & CISO, Quest Diagnostics

, SVP & CISO, Quest Diagnostics Mark Sander , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Azurity Pharmaceuticals

, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Azurity Pharmaceuticals Hari Shah , CISO, Tapestry

, CISO, Tapestry Gabrielle Wolfson, SVP, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics

“There’s never been a better time to be an enterprise business technology executive,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “With Generative AI and an array of transformational digital technologies at their disposal, CEOs and the Board are counting on CIOs and business technology leaders to help reimagine the business and to invent fresh Go-to-Market models and business services to power new waves of revenue growth. We are proud to be recognizing these exemplary business technology executives for their visionary leadership.”

World-class executives speaking at the 16th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Bashir Agboola , CTO, Hospital for Special Surgery

, CTO, Hospital for Special Surgery Roota Almeida , Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores, Amazon

, Head of Security Governance, Amazon Stores, Amazon Saqib Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital Marianne Bachynski , Former CIO, Investments, Enterprise Systems, Corebridge Financial (formerly AIG)

, Former CIO, Investments, Enterprise Systems, Corebridge Financial (formerly AIG) Gene Barskiy , VP IT, Anti-Defamation League

, VP IT, Anti-Defamation League Christopher Callahan , CISO, The Weichert Companies

, CISO, The Weichert Companies Pasquale Cirullo , PMP, ITIL, VP, IT, Richard Manufacturing Co.; President, New Jersey SIM

, PMP, ITIL, VP, IT, Richard Manufacturing Co.; President, New Jersey SIM Mark Coggin , VP, Portfolio Marketing, Rimini Street

, VP, Portfolio Marketing, Rimini Street Richard M. Entrup , MD and Head of Emerging Solutions – Enterprise Innovation, KPMG U.S.

, MD and Head of Emerging Solutions – Enterprise Innovation, KPMG U.S. Shai Gabay , Founder and CEO, Trustmi

, Founder and CEO, Trustmi Mark Goodaire , Director of Automation & Transformation, Automation Anywhere

, Director of Automation & Transformation, Automation Anywhere Elizabeth Hackenson , SVP & CIO, Schneider Electric

, SVP & CIO, Schneider Electric Stuart Kippelman , Chief Innovation Officer, Helton + DataLaw, LLC

, Chief Innovation Officer, Helton + DataLaw, LLC Jim Knight , CEO/Principal, Knight Insights

, CEO/Principal, Knight Insights Warren Kudman , SVP & CIO, The Turner Construction Company

, SVP & CIO, The Turner Construction Company Ravi Mani , SVP & CISO, Quest Diagnostics

, SVP & CISO, Quest Diagnostics Lakshman Nathan , EVP & CIO, Paramount Global

, EVP & CIO, Paramount Global Adam Noble , Operating Partner, IT/CIO/CTO, Littlejohn & Company

, Operating Partner, IT/CIO/CTO, Littlejohn & Company Joseph Puglisi , Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC

, Chairman & Co-Manager, North Andover Investors Collaborative, LLC Ramesh Razdan , Global CIO, Bain & Company

, Global CIO, Bain & Company Mark Sander , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Azurity Pharmaceuticals

, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Azurity Pharmaceuticals Samir Sethi, SVP , Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Hackensack Meridian Medical

, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Hackensack Meridian Medical Hari Shah , CISO, Tapestry

, CISO, Tapestry Gabrielle Wolfson, SVP, CIO & CDO, Quest Diagnostics

Valued Partners for the 16th Annual New Jersey C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Cyera, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Illumio, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, Rimini Street, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Schneider Electric, SIM New Jersey, T-Mobile for Business, Trustmi, Upwork, Varonis, Zoom, and Zscaler.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s #1 trusted digital platform connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CDOs, CISOs, CTOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives on strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years. Hunter has published six books on leadership, innovation and business transformation and is currently working on book 7.

In 2024, HMG Strategy will host 100 unique experiences for top-tier business technology leaders, including executive leadership summits, networking dinners and digital roundtables.

Since the inception of its Transformational CIO Awards in 2012, HMG Strategy has recognized hundreds of premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations through the industry’s most distinguished and recognizable global leadership awards program.

In 2020, HMG Strategy introduced the Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards to recognize the top-performing Chief Information Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, Senior Business Technology Leaders, Venture Capitalists and Search Executives who have demonstrated unparalleled leadership in areas such as Innovation, Business Transformation and Digital Disruption.

Now entering its 15th year of recognizing the exceptional contributions of business technology executives, HMG Strategy extended its recognition program beginning in 2021 to honor exemplary technology leaders and their teams who are making outstanding contributions to their organizations under the 2024-2025 Global Leadership Institute Awards.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a forum that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and cybersecurity leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

HMG Strategy: We Build Legends Here.

