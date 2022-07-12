CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards: The Gold Standard for Recognizing Progressive Leadership in Highly Disruptive Times

This elite recognition program highlights the achievements of the world’s top technology executives, venture capitalists, board members and search executives and the impact they’re making on business and society

HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards This elite recognition program highlights the achievements of the world’s top CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, technology executives, venture capitalists, board members and search executives and the impact they’re making on business and society.

WESTPORT, Conn., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce a series of exciting builds to its 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards (GLIA) program.

Since the inception of its Transformational CIO Awards in 2012, HMG Strategy has been recognizing the industry’s premier technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations through the industry’s most distinguished and recognizable global leadership awards program.

In 2020, HMG Strategy introduced the Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards to recognize the top-performing Chief Information Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, Senior Technology Leaders, Venture Capitalists and Search Executives who have demonstrated unparalleled leadership in areas such as Innovation, Business Transformation and Digital Disruption.

Now in its 11th year of recognizing the exceptional contributions of technology executives, HMG Strategy extended its recognition program beginning in 2021 to honor exemplary technology leaders and their teams who are making outstanding contributions to their organizations.

“The 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards recognize top-tier technology executives for their courageous, empathetic and inclusive leadership in the face of a global health crisis and turbulent socio-economic challenges,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “These dynamic global technology executives are being recognized for their extraordinary leadership in helping to foster a culture of trust, to drive innovation, to reimagine the business and develop new go-to-market strategies with fellow members of the C-suite and line of business in incredibly challenging times.”

Technology leaders being recognized by HMG Strategy under the 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards are being cited in the following areas:

Demonstrate Exceptional Leadership Which Drives Unique Innovation, Disruption, and/or Business Reinvention

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Leading Into the C-Suite

Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models

Modernizing Enterprise Architecture

Building a Culture of Trust

New recognition categories for HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards include:

CEO Legends : Partner CEOs whose vision has reshaped the technology industry or their industry segment

: Partner CEOs whose vision has reshaped the technology industry or their industry segment The HMG Strategy Hall of Fame : World-class technology executives who have demonstrated high-caliber leadership, character and integrity

: World-class technology executives who have demonstrated high-caliber leadership, character and integrity HMG Strategy Industry Legends : Leaders whose contributions, leadership and innovation have had an indelible impact on the industry

: Leaders whose contributions, leadership and innovation have had an indelible impact on the industry The HMG Strategy Lifetime Achievement Award : Recognizes those leaders for their career accomplishments and industry contributions

: Recognizes those leaders for their career accomplishments and industry contributions HMG Global Thought Leadership Champions : Honors industry executives for the expertise shared with the HMG community

: Honors industry executives for the expertise shared with the HMG community Emerging Leaders: Honors up-and-coming technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s 2022 Global Leadership Institute Awards and to nominate a deserving technology leader, click here or contact August Pelliccio, Managing Editor – Digital, at august.pelliccio@hmgstrategy.com.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world’s leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here .

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3eaa6c61-6dc8-4a33-a95f-622cb179c77b